Kerr crossed the line in three minutes 54.12 seconds, to the delight of his home fans in the Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow

Josh Kerr of Scotland celebrates with his gold medal after winning the Men's One Mile final at the Scotstoun Stadium. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

World record holder Josh Kerr blazed down the home straight to clinch Commonwealth Games gold in the men’s mile race at a raucous Scotstoun Stadium on Saturday night.

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Kerr, who had smashed Hicham El Guerrouj’s 27-year-old record in London last month, elbowed and barged his way to the front before repelling the challenge of fellow Scot Jake Wightman, who faded to finish fifth. Kerr crossed the line in three minutes 54.12 seconds, almost 12 seconds slower than his record mark at the London Stadium, but to equal acclaim in front of his home fans. Rising Australian star Cameron Myers took silver, with Kenya’s Timothy Cheruiyot in bronze. Speaking at the end of the race, Kerr said: “It means everything – this was the championship of my season. "With the World Indoors and going after that record in London, this was the one I had circled in the calendar before any of that. Read more: Jon McConnell claims gold at Commonwealth Games after turning down Love Island Read more: Uefa has 'lost confidence' in Infantino over Fifa's £20bn sell-off plans - as Burnham brands U-turn 'the right decision'

Josh Kerr of Scotland celebrates winning gold in the Men's One Mile final during day nine of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Picture: Alamy

“London was a big stress, pushing my body to the absolute extreme limit. Doing a championship race is a nice clean palate, really using your brain instead of your body, and it’s how I love to race. “It doesn’t get any better than this – this is absolutely incredible. To do it in front of a Scottish crowd where I learned to race – I came here week after week growing up as a kid." It was a fitting showdown to herald the return of the famous distance to the Commonwealth Games programme for the first time in 60 years. Kenyan great Kip Keino won the last men’s mile race at the Games, clocking a Games record time of 3mins 55.34secs in Kingston, Jamaica, in 1966, that was destined to remain uncontested for over half a century. Kerr and Wightman have been the chief proponents of Britain’s middle-distance revival in recent years - first when Wightman was roared home to the world 1500m title in Eugene in 2022, and the following year, when the world title was won by Kerr.

Earlier in the day, Jazmin Sawyers of England had celebrated winning gold in the Women's Long Jump final. Picture: Alamy