British Olympian Josh Kerr has broken the world record for running one mile, which previously stood for 27 years.

The 28-year-old backed up his words at the London Diamond League on Saturday after setting out his intention to set the new bar earlier this year.

Like he said he would, the Olympic 1500m silver medallist and 2023 world champion wiped out Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj's 27-year-old mark of three minutes and 43.13 seconds.

Decked out in a custom Brooks speed suit and spikes, he blazed to the finish in three minutes, 42.66s - well ahead of Paris 2024 1500m bronze medallist Yared Nuguse, who was second in 3:45.69.

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