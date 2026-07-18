Britain's Josh Kerr sets world's fastest one mile time - beating 27-year record
Kerr branded the lead-up to the race as 'Project 222'
British Olympian Josh Kerr has broken the world record for running one mile, which previously stood for 27 years.
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The 28-year-old backed up his words at the London Diamond League on Saturday after setting out his intention to set the new bar earlier this year.
Like he said he would, the Olympic 1500m silver medallist and 2023 world champion wiped out Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj's 27-year-old mark of three minutes and 43.13 seconds.
Decked out in a custom Brooks speed suit and spikes, he blazed to the finish in three minutes, 42.66s - well ahead of Paris 2024 1500m bronze medallist Yared Nuguse, who was second in 3:45.69.
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Fellow Brit Jake Heyward rounded out the podium in a personal-best 3:46.73.
The Edinburgh athlete had branded the attempt "Project 222", a nod to the number of seconds it takes to run a 3:42.00 mile, his ambitious target.
His previous personal best, the 3:45.34 British record he set at the Prefontaine Classic in 2024, was also 2.21 seconds slower than El Guerrouj’s mark.
The Scot made a similar statement of intent months before breaking Sir Mo Farah’s indoor two-mile record in February 2024, and said he had not missed a training session in the build-up to this attempt.
On Friday evening, Kerr revealed via his YouTube channel that he had run a hand-timed 1200m split of 2:42.45 at 5,335 feet of elevation in Albuquerque in a recent training session, though it was with a flying start.
It was nevertheless 3.989 seconds faster than El Guerrouj at the same point in his world record race, and 2.3secs faster than the Moroccan’s split – believed to have been the fastest recorded at 1200m – when he attempted to break his own record in 2002.