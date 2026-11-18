Josh O'Connor 'pulled himself out of the running for Bond' despite being director's favourite
British actor best known for The Crown and Challengers said to have pulled out of the running
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Josh O'Connor had the role of James Bond to lose, but pulled out of being considered, according to an industry insider, after the casting of Robert Pattinson.
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Pattinson, 40, was confirmed this week as the next actor to play Ian Fleming's 007 in a yet-to-be-confirmed sequel, which will be directed by Denis Villeneuve.
It will be the first Bond outing to be produced by Amazon Studios since it took over MGM, and the company's co-founder Jeff Bezos claimed to have had a big sway in the casting of Pattinson.
However, Villeneuve was set on casting O'Connor, according to entertainment writer Matthew Belloni.
"Several insiders believed the gig was his to lose”, he wrote. “He backed in and out of testing before deciding to do it – and soon afterward took himself out of the running."
O'Connor has not commented on the casting or his own rumoured involvement, but his name was among an initial flurry of British actors said to be contenders.
He is best known for starring in The Crown as Prince Charles and in Challengers alongside Zendaya.
It means that O'Connor is the latest actor to have declined the chance to perform the role, if the reports are true.
Others who have turned down playing 007 in years gone by are thought to include Christian Bale, Ewan McGregor, Liam Neeson and Cary Grant.