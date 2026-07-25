The 36-year-old was floored by a thunderous right uppercut within the opening 30 seconds, and he took another count late in the first round.

The fight was Joshua's first since two of his best friends died in a car crash in Nigeria in December, in which he was injured.

Joshua made it to the bell and came out all guns blazing in the second round, unleashing huge right hands of his own to knock Prenga into the ropes, and the Albanian could not recover as the referee ended the fight.

"He (Prenga) is a serious fighter, strong, durable, and he came and gave me a good test, but this is what champions do - we rise, man. We get knocked down, we stand up, and we keep going. That's life," Joshua told reporters.

Fury beat ​Mariusz Wach in Thailand on Friday in a fight that was not broadcast live on television, with the 46-year-old Pole retiring on his stool before the eighth round.

Joshua's victory has cleared the way for a bout between the two Britons, agreed for later this year.

"We've signed the contract, everything's done, but to be honest with you, tonight is all about the strength that he showed to even be here tonight, and the strength that he had to show in that fight," Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn said.

"When you go down a couple of times in the first round, and you're looking like your career might be over, he had to go to the depths one more time to get up and fight on."