An American student accused of fatally stabbing a partner has told jurors that she attacked him after she became "stressed" she might have caught a sexually transmitted disease.

Joshua Michals, 26, is on trial at the Old Bailey for the murder of 31-year-old Zhe Wang, a fellow student at Goldsmiths, University of London.

On March 20 2024, Chinese Ms Wang was found with two stab wounds to her face at her flat in Manor Park, Lewisham, south-east London, after the defendant called 999.

Giving evidence on Monday, Michals said he had put his hands around her neck to try to restrain her because she was trying to attack him.

Brian St Louis KC, defending, asked: "What do you think would have happened if you hadn't managed to get the knife out of Ms Wang's hand?"

Michals replied: "I think she would have tried to kill me. She just wouldn't stop the attack."

He insisted he did not mean to kill her, cause her serious harm - or any harm at all.

Born and raised in Chicago, Michals studied film making at university before coming to London to pursue a year-long master's degree at Goldsmiths.

The younger of two siblings, Michals told jurors that his father was the vice president of sales at his company and his mother was a graphic designer and photographer.

Michals met creative writing student Ms Wang on campus when he went to enrol and collect his identification.

They began to exchange text messages and went on to "hang out" nine or 10 times in the months before her death, the court heard.

They initially engaged in "kissing and cuddling" but she asked him to prove he did not have a sexually transmitted disease before taking things further.

When Ms Wang visited him at his flat, she insisted on cleaning his couch before she would sit on it, the court was told.

'Bizarre'

Michals said: "She sprayed the couch, the bathroom, started wiping down the surfaces, the counter tops, bathroom, sink, anything she thought she might touch."

In early November 2023 he said he was feeling "so-so" about pursing the relationship, telling jurors: "We got along really well, the conversation was really fun.

"The germophobia was a bit much at times. I didn't quite understand it. It was just bizarre."

Over the next three months, Michals said he focused on his film making course and spending time with his classmates, one of whom he slept with after a Christmas party.

He next saw Ms Wang on February 23 2024 when she initiated sex at her flat, jurors heard.