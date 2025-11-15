Emma Finch, 96, was strangled in her bed as she slept by her grandson. Picture: HAMPSHIRE AND ISLE OF WIGHT CONSTABULARY

A man who sneaked into his grandmother's house while she slept and strangled her to gain money from her will has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 26 years, as his mother declared she will struggle to forgive him.

Joshua Powell, 27, killed 96-year-old Emma Finch and then set fire to her home in Mill Road, Liss, Hampshire, in the early hours of May 17 last year "to cover his tracks". Powell would visit his grandmother, whom he called oma, once a week, to help with food shopping and play Scrabble, and called her the "one constant in my life that I could count on", in an apology letter he wrote to Portsmouth Crown Court. The court heard he was in debt, owed money to his landlord and "snapped". Judge Michael Bowes KC said: "Emma Finch, your grandmother, showed you great kindness and gave you a great deal of money during her life. "You repaid her kindness by savagely killing her in the expectation of gaining money from her death under her will. "It is clear you intended to kill Emma Finch, your grandmother. You then tried to cover your tracks by setting a fire, intending to destroy Emma Finch's body, and telling lies."

Joshua Powell also set his grandmother Emma Finch's home alight. Picture: HAMPSHIRE AND ISLE OF WIGHT CONSTABULARY

Ms Finch had two children, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and some of them said, in victim impact statements read out by the prosecutor, that they will never forgive Powell. The defendant's mother, Catherine Powell, who is Ms Finch's daughter, said she "will struggle ever to forgive him for what he has done". 'Betrayed' Peter Finch, Ms Finch's son and Powell's uncle, said: "One of my biggest fears is that mum in those final seconds before she lost consciousness as you were strangling her, that she knew it was you Joshua and that being her final, haunting memory that she took to her grave. "You, Joshua, betrayed your mum's, your oma's, love that night and that is something for which I can never forgive you. "I hope you are deeply tormented by those acts for the rest of your life. "Did my mum, your oma, really deserve to be murdered for the balance of your inheritance? The question that only you can answer." 'Tragic' After the sentencing, the family said in a statement: "There are no words that can soften the pain we as a family have endured over the last 18 months since those tragic events on the 17th of May 2024, but today's conviction will finally help to ease that pain as we finally come to terms with mum's untimely death. "Mum throughout her amazing long life showed great courage and perseverance, we as a family must now do the same as we begin the process to rebuild our shattered lives with her ever in our thoughts and prayers. "Mum can now finally rest in peace knowing that justice has been served and her grandson will now spend a significant period of his life incarcerated for her murder."

