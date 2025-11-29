The family of a teenager who died after being struck by a train have paid tribute to him saying he has left a "gap in our lives that is and will always be impossible to fill".

Joshua Travis, 14, sadly died on November 26 in Burton Joyce, Nottinghamshire.

Officers were called to the line just after 7pm following reports of a casualty on the tracks, the British Transport Police said.

Paramedics also attended, however sadly Josh was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

'Incredible energy'

Josh’s family paid tribute to him, saying: “Josh was a lad with an incredible energy for life, an infectious and mischievous smile, kind sparkling eyes, and so much love to give.

“He leaves a gap in our lives that is and will always be impossible to fill, and we will miss him forever.”

The family has asked for their privacy to be respected as they come to terms with their tragic loss.