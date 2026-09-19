All three news outlets said their reporters' press passes were confiscated by the White House

The US President announced a ban on the three national news outlets from entering the White House over what he claimed were their attempts to "constantly write or report fiction or lies". Picture: Reuters

By Issy Clarke

Journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico have been denied access to White House hours after Donald Trump announced he would be banning the outlets for "constantly reporting fake news".

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All three news outlets separately said their teams' press passes were confiscated on Saturday morning when their journalists went to the White House. The US President announced a ban on the three national news outlets from entering the White House over what he claimed were their attempts to "constantly write or report fiction or lies". The president accused these outlets of reporting “FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States”. He did not provide evidence for these accusations. Trump made this announcement on Truth Social on Friday where he stated: “I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW …and Politico…from the White House as a result of their constant “reporting” FAKE NEWS!” On Saturday morning, MSNOW said its journalists had been denied access to the White House grounds. Read more: Trump claims US has secured permanent control over Greenland security Read more: Civil rights groups sue Trump administration over ‘voter intimidation’ fears ahead of US midterms

Trump taking questions from reporters in the Oval Office. Picture: Reuters

The network said in a statement: "The White House belongs to the American people and the decisions made inside are funded by our tax dollars. "MS NOW intends to take any and all steps necessary to defend our First Amendment rights and the essential role of independent journalism in our democracy." CNN and Politico also said shortly afterwards that their reporters were turned away from the White House grounds on Saturday. In a statement, CNN said it was "fully behind" its White House team and praised their "fair and accurate reporting". The news channel said it had a constitutional right to carry out its reporting "without hindrance or interference from the government". Politico said it would continue to report on the present White House administration and future ones, and defend its "First Amendment rights against any attempt to restrict them".

Reporters raise their hands to be called on during a news briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room. Picture: Getty

The National Press Club has condemned Trump's decision to ban the three networks and called on the President to reverse the decision. President Mark Schoeff Jr described the move as "a clear attempt to control which voices are allowed to witness and report on the exercise of presidential power." He said in a statement issued on Saturday: "Every American should understand what is at stake. If implemented, this ban would mark an unprecedented assault on press freedom." He added that the First Amendment did not allow the President to "pick and choose" journalists and accused Mr Trump of weakening "one of the nation's strongest checks on those who hold power." The statement continued: "The message today’s action sends is alarming. It tells other news organizations to soften their coverage. It tells reporters to think twice before asking difficult questions, or else lose access." CNN slammed the announcement as “an illegal assault” on freedom of the press. The outlet said: “CNN stands fully behind our White House team and their fair and accurate reporting. We have a right under the U.S. Constitution to do that reporting without hindrance or interference from the government.”

This is not the first time that the Trump administration has attempted to ban outlets from government briefing rooms. The Department of War, led by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, told outlets they would have to sign a pledge on only reporting approved material out of the Pentagon or risk losing their press passes in October, 2025. Hegseth has now said that he “fully supports” the President’s efforts to ban outlets from the White House, stating: “We are grateful these outlets already chose to self-deport from the Pentagon.” The US President did not provide details around what this ban would look like. He told reporters at the White House: “I don't want them in my office. I don't ⁠want them here. I would say the ‌ban would go as far as you can." He made this announcement whilst a group from CNN was on a trip with Vice President JD Vance, and a number of ‘banned’ journalists were still on White House grounds.

CNN Statement on White House access: pic.twitter.com/X0rMWFfueA — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) September 18, 2026