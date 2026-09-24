Kelly ordered the Trump administration to immediately return the outlets' press passes and blocked officials from enforcing the ban for 14 days

The ruling had been seen as a major setback for Trump in his ongoing battle with the media. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Journalists barred from the White House by Donald Trump have been denied entry despite a federal judge overturning the US President's decision on Thursday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

US District Judge Tim Kelly ordered US President Donald Trump to restore White House access for journalists from CNN, MS NOW and Politico earlier in the day, saying his ban on the three media outlets was likely unconstitutional. However, journalists from the banned outlets were turned away on Thursday despite the judge's ruling. CNN said one of its producers was able to enter at 6am local time, despite a reporter and photojournalist being denied access. One Politico journalist had their pass confiscated by the Secret Service, meanwhile MS NOW reveealed their reporter had also been barred. The ruling had been seen as a major setback for Trump in his ongoing battle with the media. Read more: Republicans call for Trump to release $15 billion in stalled Taiwan security funds ahead of summit with Xi Jinping Read more: Gianni Infantino accused of not co-operating with probe into Donald Trump links

Judge Kelly issued his order in a lawsuit that the news organisations filed contesting the ban that the Republican president announced on September 18. Kelly ordered the Trump administration to immediately return the outlets' press passes and blocked officials from enforcing the ban for 14 days. The judge rejected the government's assertion that the ban was motivated by national security concerns.

Vaughn Hillyard, MS NOW senior White House correspondent, broadcasts from the corner of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Picture: Alamy

"The record lacks factual support for defendants’ contention that the revocation of plaintiffs’ hard passes will in fact protect national security or that national security will be endangered if the court orders their passes reinstated while this litigation proceeds," he said, adding that Trump himself had stated the ban was due to "alleged lack of truthfulness and negativity" of the outlets' reporting. The White House and representatives for the outlets did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Trump had said on social media that the three outlets "shouldn't be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES," and Justice Department lawyers had sought to justify the ban on national security grounds. The three outlets sued Trump and other members of his administration in federal court in Washington on Monday, saying the ban violated the US Constitution's First Amendment protections for free speech and a free press, as well as their due process rights.

They requested a temporary restraining order that would immediately reinstate their White House access while their legal challenge plays out. The legal battle has unfolded just weeks before the November 3 midterm elections in which Trump's fellow Republicans are fighting to retain control of Congress. Trump's job approval ratings are at record lows in opinion polls amid concerns over issues such as the Iran war and inflation. Kelly said at a Wednesday hearing that two precedents from the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit made clear that journalists are entitled to due process before their White House press passes can be revoked. The judge added that it did not appear that the White House had given the targeted news outlets a meaningful opportunity to contest the revocation of their access.