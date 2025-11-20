Donald Trump snapped at a female reporter and told her to be “quiet, piggy” as he answered questions about Jeffrey Epstein on Air Force One

The US president was travelling back to Washington on Friday when a Bloomberg reporter asked why he did not want to release the remaining Epstein files. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Donald Trump's administration has defended his outburst after the president snapped at a female reporter and told her to be “quiet, piggy” as he answered questions about Jeffrey Epstein on Air Force One.

Donald Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, told reporters they should "appreciate the frankness" of the remark. The US president's angry response was caught on camera as he travelled back to Washington on Friday. His outburst was targeted at a Bloomberg journalist Catherine Lucey, who had asked him why he did not want to release the remaining Epstein files. Her line of questioning infuriated the American leader, who singled her out from the press pack by pointing at her face and barking: "Quiet, quiet piggy." Read more: What are the Epstein files and when is the Trump-backed vote to release them? Read more: Trump talks up military strikes upon World Cup co-host Mexico in escalation of war on cartels

“I think everyone in this room should appreciate the frankness and the openness that you get from President Trump on a near-daily basis,” Ms. Leavitt told reporters during a briefing on Thursday. "The president is very frank and honest with everyone in this room. You’ve seen it yourself. You’ve all experienced it yourselves. And I think it’s one of the many reasons that the American people re-elected this president, because of his frankness. "And he calls out fake news when he sees it. He gets frustrated with reporters when you lie about him, when you spread fake news about him and his administration.”

Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey appeared to ask Trump a question relating to Epstein. Picture: X

She added: “The president being frank and open and honest to your faces, rather than hiding behind your backs, is, frankly, a lot more respectful than what you saw in the last administration.” A clip of this short interaction has been circulated by Trump's critics, with left-leaning political organisation Occupy Democrats saying: "This is the President of the United States. "This is how he talks to the press and other adults that he is supposed to lead. America can do so much better!" Really American called the moment "disgusting" and described the president as a “disrespectful, unfit creep”.

Reporters raise their hands to ask questions of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt during a press briefing at the White House on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

Trump has repeatedly dismissed the Epstein files as a “Democrat hoax" and denied knowledge of any criminal wrongdoing by the paedophile financier. This is despite there being emails in which Epstein said Trump “knew about the girls" and spent "hours" at his home with Virginia Giuffre - messages that were released to the public among 23,000 files last week. The US House of Representatives is expected to vote on Tuesday to release the remaining Epstein files. Trump had initially been against the move, but changed course on Sunday and said he was happy for Congress to do so because he has “nothing to hide”.

Although the interaction happened last week, critics of the US president have begun circulating a clip of the moment. Picture: White House/YouTube