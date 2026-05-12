Jamie Dimon, CEOJ of JP Morgan, has threatened to axe £3bn UK investment. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The boss of JP Morgan has threatened to withdraw £3 billion of UK investment if Labour replaces Sir Keir Starmer with a Prime Minister "hostile to banks".

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JP Morgan’s new office will cost £3bn to build and span about three million square feet of gross area. Picture: Alamy

Asked whether he would review the plans for the new London office in light of the turmoil, Mr Dimon told Bloomberg TV: "Not political instability, but if they become hostile to banks again, yes." He added: "I’ve always objected to the fact that we didn’t damage the UK in any way, we paid probably $10bn [£7.4bn] in extra taxes by now. "I don’t think that’s right or fair. If that happens too much, we will reconsider." It is understood that Mr Dimon was referring to the UK's decision to target banks with two sector-specific taxes following the 2008 financial crisis. This included the bank surcharge, which is a tax on bank profits, and the bank levy, which applies to certain parts of lenders' UK balance sheets.

Pressure has mounted on Sir Keir Starmer in recent days. Picture: Alamy