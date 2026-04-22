Bellingham was brought up in Stourbridge and started his career with Birmingham City.

Jude Bellingham says he ‘owes the city’ after buying Birmingham Phoenix stake. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Jude Bellingham has explained his decision to buy a minority stake in cricket franchise Birmingham Phoenix, saying “I feel like I owe the city something”.

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The England and Real Madrid star has taken a 1.2 per cent holding in the Edgbaston-based Hundred team, revealing himself as the unnamed investor who had been mentioned in the annual accounts of parent club Warwickshire. The deal, which includes 0.6 per cent from Warwickshire and 0.6 per cent from American investment partners Knighthead Capital, comes with a price tag of more than £800,000. The Phoenix franchise was valued at around £82million when Knighthead Capital acquired a 49 per cent stake during the sales process initiated by the England and Wales Cricket Board last year. Bellingham was brought up in Stourbridge and started his career with Birmingham City, who retired the number 22 shirt after he left for Borussia Dortmund at just 17. The 22-year-old is a known fan of cricket and previously played the game for Hagley in Worcestershire as a junior. Read more: Chelsea well-beaten as Brighton run riot and Blues fans turn on Liam Rosenior Read more: Leicester relegated to League One just ten years on from miracle Premier League triumph

“I love Birmingham. I’m very grateful for what the whole city of Birmingham has done for me,” he said. “I love cricket as well so when I got the opportunity to get involved I didn’t really think twice about it, so I’m so happy to be on board. I got the best upbringing into football, into life through Birmingham City. I feel like I owe the city something. “Right now it’s difficult with how busy I am with football, but if there’s a way in which I can help then I want to and this feels like a good way. “I think it’s so important to get our kids in the city out there playing sports. I think it’s crucial and the opportunity of me being a part of Birmingham Phoenix is to try and help people realise there’s different avenues. Some people will enjoy football, some people enjoy cricket. “I was fortunate growing up I had the option of playing cricket and playing football, but some kids don’t have that opportunity. It’s important that if I can get involved in something like this to shine a light on an opportunity for kids, then even better.”

Jude Bellingham for Birmingham City in 2000. Picture: Alamy