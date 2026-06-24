Six days on from the thrilling 4-2 victory against Croatia in Texas, England was held to a 0-0 draw with Ghana.

Jude Bellingham says England can learn from Ghana stalemate. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Jude Bellingham says the 0-0 World Cup draw with Ghana will stand them in good stead for future tests.

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England were unable to follow up their swashbuckling opening win over Croatia with another victory in Boston as they failed to break down an 11-man Ghana defence. But, with DR Congo currently slated to be England’s opponent in the last 32, Bellingham knows lessons can be learned. “Maybe we’re not only going to play teams from Europe or what we are used to,” he said after his man-of-the-match performance. “It’s amazing to be able to play so early, a strong opponent from Africa who pose completely different threats." Read more: FIFA defends hydration break minutes after injury stoppage in England-Ghana game Read more: England held to 0-0 draw by Ghana as Harry Kane misses late chance

England manager Thomas Tuchel speaks to Jude Bellingham. Picture: Alamy

He continued: “You saw that, it was tough to break them down. They were exceptional on the counter attack. “We always kept that little bit of fear in us when we were going forward. “But part of the beautiful thing of the World Cup is that you get to play against teams, players, styles of play that you don’t really get to play against, and all stands for good tests.” The stalemate was England’s fourth successive draw in second games at a major tournament going back to Euro 2020, with Bellingham dubbing it “second game fever”.

England's Jude Bellingham (10) and Harry Kane (9). Picture: Alamy