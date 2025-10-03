Jude Bellingham left out of England squad for October matches
Tuchel has not named the 22-year-old in his 24-man squad for this month’s games.
Jude Bellingham was an eye-catching omission from Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for October’s double-header.
The back-to-back Euros runners-up face Wales in a Wembley friendly next Thursday before continuing World Cup qualification away to Latvia five days later.
Bellingham missed September’s camp after undergoing shoulder surgery and has since played four matches for Real Madrid.
But Tuchel has not named the 22-year-old in his 24-man squad for this month’s games, just two days after being announced 2024/25 England men’s senior player of the year.
Bukayo Saka has returned to the squad after missing September’s internationals with a hamstring issue, but Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke and Tino Livramento miss out through injury.
Trent Alexander-Arnold’s chances of a return were scotched by an issue of his own, while Tuchel has again overlooked Jack Grealish and Phil Foden.
John Stones is included after pulling out of last month’s squad with a minor issue, but Adam Wharton has not returned having withdrawn from September’s squad.
Elliot Anderson and Djed Spence have retained their places after making their debuts, as have Ruben Loftus-Cheek and uncapped Jarell Quansah after being drafted in.
England boss Tuchel said: “It was only three weeks since the last camp and the last win, the last performance, so the question was why not bring the same group in because they set the standard.
“Now it is about creating habits out of it. We have unfortunately two injuries at the moment with Tino and Noni and we bring of course Bukayo Saka in to replace Noni.
“Jarell Quansah was a late call-up last time, he will stay in camp.”
Who is in the England squad?
Goalkeepers:
- Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace)
- Jordan Pickford (Everton)
- James Trafford (Manchester City)
Defenders:
- Dan Burn (Newcastle United)
- Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace)
- Reece James (Chelsea)
- Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa)
- Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal)
- Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen)
- Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur)
- John Stones (Manchester City)
Midfielders:
- Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest)
- Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)
- Jordan Henderson (Brentford)
- Ruben Loftus-Cheek (AC Milan)
- Declan Rice (Arsenal)
- Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)
Forwards:
- Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United)
- Eberechi Eze (Arsenal)
- Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United)
- Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)
- Marcus Rashford (Barcelona, loan from Manchester United)
- Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)
- Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)