Jude Bellingham was an eye-catching omission from Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for October’s double-header.

The back-to-back Euros runners-up face Wales in a Wembley friendly next Thursday before continuing World Cup qualification away to Latvia five days later.

Bellingham missed September’s camp after undergoing shoulder surgery and has since played four matches for Real Madrid.

But Tuchel has not named the 22-year-old in his 24-man squad for this month’s games, just two days after being announced 2024/25 England men’s senior player of the year.

