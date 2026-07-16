Jude Bellingham could face action after he appeared to strike the back of Argentina player Valentin Barco’s head after the World Cup semi-final defeat in Atlanta.

It remains to be seen whether FIFA’s disciplinary committee will take any action on Bellingham that would result in him being suspended for the third-place match against France in Miami on Saturday.

The former Brighton player then turned to confront his opponent before the pair were broken up.

Bellingham approached Barco after the match had ended as the player celebrated with a group of team-mates after the match and appeared to slap the back of his head.

Barco was an unused substitute but had run onto the field in celebration following Enzo Fernandez’s equaliser, pumping his fists as he ran along the 18-yard line and earning a shove on his way from England defender John Stones.

This comes as Downing Street backed calls for Fifa to investigate whether Argentina players broke rules by brandishing a banner in support of their country’s claim to the Falkland Islands at the World Cup.

No 10 echoed remarks made earlier by Business Secretary Peter Kyle, who said the governing body should “thoroughly” probe the behaviour of the defending champions after they beat England 2-1 in Wednesday’s match in Atlanta.

“The World Cup might not be ours, but the Falkland Islands definitely are,” a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

“Our position is unchanged. Self-determination rests with the islanders.“Our commitment to the Falklands will never waver.”

The official said any potential action is a “matter for Fifa”, but asked whether the Prime Minister agrees with his Cabinet minister that there should be an investigation, replied: “I would echo that position.

”Asked whether Downing Street agrees with Mr Kyle’s characterisation of the behaviour as an “egregious violation” of the rules, she added: “Any action taken is a matter for Fifa, I’ll leave it for them.

“I’d point you to the Business Secretary’s words this morning.”

It also comes as the FA said England boss Thomas Tuchel retains its full backing despite the Three Lions’ disappointing defeat to Argentina.

Tuchel has suggested he intends to stay in charge for the European Championship in two years’ time.

The German is taking most of the blame for his team throwing away a 1-0 lead and has faced heavy criticism for his changes in the second half.

Wayne Rooney said his substations had “cost us.”

Tuchel has the full backing of the FA and is expected to see his contract through to Euro 2028, it emerged today.

He signed a contract extension in February and will lead the team into the next tournament.