Jude Bellingham insists Xabi Alonso has not lost the Real Madrid dressing room and the players are still fighting for their under-fire manager.

Their latest setback came on Wednesday as Manchester City overturned an early deficit to claim a stunning 2-1 victory in the Spanish capital, Real's second straight home defeat leaving them with only two wins in their last eight games.

Alonso is under severe pressure at the Bernabeu Stadium after a poor run of form prompted by a Champions League defeat at Liverpool last month.

With rumours of dressing room disharmony also rife, a number of local observers have predicted Alonso, who only took charge in the summer, could be sacked imminently.

England midfielder Bellingham said: "In the past couple of games we've let ourselves down but no-one's downing tools, no-one's complaining and moaning thinking the season is over.

"We have to take it on the chin, keep fighting and keep bouncing forward.

"As a player seeing what we have in the changing room, working with the coach every day, we have everything we need to turn it around.

"I have full faith that this season isn't over just because we have been on a bad run of form."

Real, and Alonso, had needed a lift after last Saturday's defeat by Celta Vigo left them four points behind Barcelona at the top of LaLiga, having led by five at the end of October.

It looked like coming after Rodrygo rewarded the hosts for a bright start with the opening goal against City but the Premier League side hit back to lead before the break.

Nico O'Reilly equalised from close range after Thibaut Courtois parried a Josko Gvardiol header and Erling Haaland put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot.

Real had numerous opportunities in the second half but failed to trouble opposition goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Real keeper Courtois said: "We have shown we are behind the manager. We have played well, given 100 per cent, but it wasn't meant to be.

"We know we have to win. We know the situation we are in. The only thing we can do is win and continue with the same intensity as this."