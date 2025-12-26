He was among five people detained by Washington, alongside French former EU commissioner Thierry Breton.

The anti-disinformation campaigner sued the US government after officials revoked his visa due to his role in trying to "coerce" tech platforms into censoring free speech.

Mr Ahmed is a New York resident and CEO for the Center for Countering Digital Hate, a website that aims to protect human rights and civil liberties online.

He was accused of working to censor freedom of speech, but his detention was criticised by European leaders, who defended the work of organisations monitoring online content.

US officials warned Mr Ahmed that he could be deported, meaning he would have to leave his American wife and child.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the five individuals were handed entry bans over concerns they were putting pressure on American platforms to censor and "punish American viewpoints they oppose".

Mr Ahmed filed a lawsuit in the Southern District of New York on Wednesday against officials, including Rubio and US Attorney General Pamela Bondi, over the decision.

He argued officials were violating his rights to free speech and due process by threatening deportation.

US District Judge Vernon S Broderick granted Mr Ahmed's request for a temporary restraining order on Thursday.

The judge also temporarily blocked officials from detaining Mr Ahmed without the chance for his case to be heard.

Praising the judge's decision, Mr Ahmed said: "I will not be bullied away from my life's work of fighting to keep children safe from social media's harm and stopping antisemitism online."

A state department spokesperson was quoted as saying: "The Supreme Court and Congress have repeatedly made clear: the United States is under no obligation to allow foreign aliens to come to our country or reside here."