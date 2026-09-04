The judge in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial has declared a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a verdict.

The decision came after days of deliberation, with the jury reminded on Thursday by the judge of the legal tests required, before the eleven members were sent back to consider their verdict once again.

However, moments after formally declaring a mistrial, Judge William Sullivan paused the formal declaration for one hour, allowing Clancy's lawyer the opportunity to lodge an emergency appeal.

The decision to call a mistrial came after jurors twice indicated they had been unable to reach a decision in the murder trial, which sees former nurse Lindsay Clancy accused of killing her three young children.

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