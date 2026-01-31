A US judge has ordered that five-year-old Liam Ramos and his father be released by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

Liam Conejo Ramos was taken into federal custody last week when his father Alexander Conejo Arias was detained by federal immigration agents on their driveway in suburban Minneapolis.

The pair were consequently sent to an ICE detention centre in Texas.

Images of five-year-old Liam, wearing a Spider-Man backpack and blue cap, fuelled outrage online against ICE and Trump's anti-immigration rhetoric.

In his ruling on Saturday, District Judge Fred Biery criticised the President's “ill-conceived and incompetently-implemented government pursuit of daily deportation quotas”, saying it appears to require “traumatizing children.”

Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias is seeking asylum in the United States.

According to reports from his family and lawmakers, who visited him this week, the preschooler is reportedly sick, lethargic and asking for his mother.

