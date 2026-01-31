Judge orders release of 5-year-old and father detained by ICE
The judge criticised Trump's ICE rollout, saying his plans to target illegal immigrants appear to require “traumatizing children.”
A US judge has ordered that five-year-old Liam Ramos and his father be released by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.
Liam Conejo Ramos was taken into federal custody last week when his father Alexander Conejo Arias was detained by federal immigration agents on their driveway in suburban Minneapolis.
The pair were consequently sent to an ICE detention centre in Texas.
Images of five-year-old Liam, wearing a Spider-Man backpack and blue cap, fuelled outrage online against ICE and Trump's anti-immigration rhetoric.
In his ruling on Saturday, District Judge Fred Biery criticised the President's “ill-conceived and incompetently-implemented government pursuit of daily deportation quotas”, saying it appears to require “traumatizing children.”
Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias is seeking asylum in the United States.
According to reports from his family and lawmakers, who visited him this week, the preschooler is reportedly sick, lethargic and asking for his mother.
The judge condemned the administration, saying it showed “ignorance of an American historical document called the Declaration of Independence”.
Judge Biery also referenced Thomas Jefferson’s warnings against “a would-be authoritarian king", as well as quoting two Bible verses: Matthew 19:14 and John 11:35.
Following the comments, he signed a three-page order with a now-viral image of Liam standing in his frozen driveway.
The documents state that the boy and his father must be released “as soon as practicable” but no later than February 3.
Liam’s image has become representative of the widespread arrests in Minneapolis - the latest focus of Trump’s mass deportation efforts.
Another incident involved a two-year-old girl and her father, who were brought into federal custody after ICE agents broke into their car on their way back from the supermarket.
The activity of ICE in Minneapolis has triggered widespread protest across the nation, and follows the killings of two protestors by ICE - Renee Good and Alex Pretti - in behaviour that has been widely condemned as unnecessarily violent.