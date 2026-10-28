Judge lets 14-year-old boy who stabbed girl 10 times walk free from court after telling him he's a 'bright lad'
The 14-year-old, who can't be named for legal reasons, followed the girl into a shop in Cirencester with a six-inch kitchen knife before grabbing her and stabbing her repeatedly earlier this year
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A teenager who stabbed a girl 10 times was told by a judge that prison was the "last place" for a "bright lad" like him.
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The 14-year-old, who can't be named for legal reasons, followed the girl into a shop in Cirencester with a six-inch kitchen knife before grabbing her and stabbing her repeatedly earlier this year.
He had become obsessed with the 14-year-old girl, and when she rejected his advances in December 2025, he set-up a fake social media account to send her messages.
The boy pleaded guilty to wounding with intent, and possession of a bladed article in a public place, and was ultimately given a 12-month referral order and a three-year restraining order.
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The Telegraph has seen a copy of Judge Ian Lawrie KC's sentencing remarks which revealed he was primarily concerned with the boy's rehabilitation.
“You’re a bright lad – I’m going to impose a curfew,” the judge said. “You’re not to contact directly or indirectly by any means, social media or otherwise, [the victim] and her mother, and also keep out of mischief.
“My own view is custody is the last place you should be... What I’m trying to do is find a sentence that’s best constructed to help you and give you support.”
The shopkeeper attempted to stop the 14-year-old resulting in him being struck in the back with the knife.
Whilst this was happening, the girl was able to flee and raise the alarm with a neighbour.
After admitting to the assault, the boy spent three months in a secure facility for teenagers which Judge Lawrie was "deeply unhappy" about.
He released him on bail with an electronic tag and ordered him to stay at home between 6pm and 7am.
On the day he was released on bail, he failed to return home until 1.30am which meant the tag had to be fitted the following day.
“We are dealing with a 14-year-old. They tend to be a little bit temperamental,” said Judge Lawrie, at the next court hearing.
“The planning, the thought process, the carrying of the knife, and what I’ve seen on the CCTV, the actions which frankly stand out markedly as dangerous."
Judge Lawrie also commissioned a psychiatric report which suggested the boy might have autism.
“He has a number of issues and difficulties but not of a nature or an order that means that I take the view he’s a danger,” said the judge in September. “He’s still young, and he’s capable of learning.”
The girl's victim personal statement revealed how traumatic the incident was for her and the she continues to relive the attack.
The statement read: "I'm scared and nervous anywhere that I go. Even if someone puts their hand up next to me I flinch as I don't know what they are about to do to me. I know this is as a result of the incident, as I wasn't like this before.
"I was in so much shock after it happened. I didn't leave the house for a couple of days. I never thought something like this would ever happen to me, or anyone I know at all.
"I've been having nightmares since; I relive the incident, but in these dreams it happens in different places. I sleep in the dark but when I wake, I constantly feel like there is a presence in the room. I can't stop thinking about it.
"This is going to affect my ability to trust people. I’m now getting dropped off to work…because I don't want to be outside on my own. I shouldn't have to feel like this as a teenager in my own area."