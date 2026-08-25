The 64-year-old was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2021 for luring young girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year-long prison sentence at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, a minimal security women's prison. . Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Ghislaine Maxwell's latest attempt to overturn her sex-trafficking conviction has been thrown out by a US judge.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

But the judge ruled that the raft of files "incriminates her or reinforces the correctness" of her conviction. The judge continued that her appeal fell "very far from the mark" and added: "Nearly all its claims are procedurally barred; the overwhelming testimonial and documentary evidence adduced at trial conclusively established her guilt; and her petition's claims are demonstrably meritless, and generally based on speculation, distortions, and/or outright falsehoods. "There is no fact that Maxwell fairly puts in dispute that has any potential to disturb the outcome of her trial." Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year-long prison sentence at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, a minimal security women's prison. She was found guilty in December 2021 of being an accomplice in Epstein's scheme to sexually traffic and exploit female minors.

Earlier this year Maxwell appeared virtually in front of the House Oversight Committee but refused to answer questions about Epstein. Picture: Alamy