The decision on Tuesday marks a fresh setback in President Trump's effort to reshape the iconic cultural institution

Workers prepare to remove lettering from the facade of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts, following a federal judge’s order to remove Trump's name in June. Picture: Reuters

By Georgia Rowe

A US federal judge has again blocked the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center from inscribing President Donald Trump's name on its facade.

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The decision on Tuesday marks a fresh setback in President Trump's effort to reshape the iconic cultural institution. District Judge Christopher Cooper issued an order temporarily halting the center's latest proposal to put Trump's name on the memorial to Kennedy, the US president who was assassinated in 1963. In addition, Cooper said the center's board cannot proceed with plans to rename the campus where it sits the "President Donald J. Trump Plaza." "Simply put, defendants cannot install memorials for President Trump or anyone or anything else at the Kennedy Center without Congress' blessing," Cooper wrote. Read more: Trump declares the only guardrail needed against AI threat is a ‘smart president’ as he blasts tech boss who called for slowdown Read more: Iconic weeping willow trees outside Kennedy Centre felled

Tarp remains surrounding scaffolding after the removal of letters from the facade of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center. Picture: Reuters

The order was issued shortly before the center's board was scheduled to vote on Trump's plan to shut down the famed performing arts venue for two years of repairs and renovations. The board, composed of Trump appointees with Trump himself serving as president, has argued that adding Trump's name in honour of his efforts was necessary to ensure his continued commitment to its survival. "The Board understands that without such appropriate recognition it is unlikely that President Trump will provide the fundamental oversight of the renovation of the main building and lead the fiscal rescue of the Center," it wrote. Trump's campaign to remake the center is part of his broader effort to leave his cultural and aesthetic mark on Washington DC. These plans also include a large new ballroom to replace the White House East Wing he ordered demolished, a troubled renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and a planned "triumphal arch" near the nation's main cemetery honouring its war dead.

Mr Trump responded to the order on his Truth Social on Tuesday. Picture: Truth Social