The ruling comes days before next week's US midterm elections that will determine control of Congress

US President Donald Trump speaks at a midterm campaign rally at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida on October 30. Picture: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

A US judge has ordered the Justice Department to stop threatening to prosecute state and local election officials who do not comply with the Trump administration's demands related to voting by alleged non-citizens.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The ruling comes days before next week's US midterm elections that will determine control of Congress, where Republicans currently hold narrow majorities in ​the ⁠House of Representatives and Senate. Although several key races appear closely contested, polls favour Democrats to take control of the House and give them a plausible chance of a Senate majority. In the months leading up to the midterms, President Donald Trump's administration has taken an aggressive approach to election oversight, such as ⁠pressing states for voter-registration data, saying stricter measures are ​needed to ensure election security and public confidence in the vote. Read more: King arrives in Antigua and Barbuda as Andy Burnham says he's ‘open’ to slavery apology Read more: Thomas Markle Sr 'kept images of children in storage unit' as FBI sent report

But the Justice Department went too far this month when it threatened to prosecute state and county officials who do not cooperate with the Trump administration's election-related initiatives, US District Judge Trina Thompson ruled in connection with a lawsuit brought by election workers' unions and some other groups. "Because the public has a paramount interest in ensuring that election officials and workers are able to carry out their work in accordance with federal law and election procedure, and the official day of the Elections is only a couple of days away, the balance of the equities and public interest weigh in Plaintiffs' favour," Thompson wrote in her temporary restraining order. The Justice Department had no immediate comment on the ruling.