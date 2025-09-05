Angela Rayner MP, Deputy Prime Minister, could face the sack today. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Angela Rayner could face the sack as early as today if Sir Keir Starmer’s ethics adviser finds that she broke the ministerial code by underpaying stamp duty on her £800,000 seaside flat.

Sir Laurie Magnus is preparing to deliver his verdict after reports emerged Ms Rayner had saved £40,000 in stamp duty on the property in East Sussex by not paying the higher rate reserved for additional home purchases. While the Prime Minister has refused to confirm whether he will fire his second-in-command, Sir Keir has said he "of course" will act on the findings of his independent standards adviser looking into whether Ms Rayner broke ministerial rules. The Labour leader said it was for Sir Laurie to establish the facts around the controversy, "then of course it does fall to me - I completely accept that - to make the decision based on what I see in that report". Ms Rayner referred herself for an ethics investigation on Wednesday, admitting that she had not paid enough stamp duty on the purchase of her flat in Hove. The Deputy PM claims she made a mistake resulting from incorrect advice from a conveyancer and two trust law experts who told her she did not need to pay the higher rate reserved for second home purchases. But on Thursday, conveyancing firm Verrico and Associates said its lawyers "never" gave Ms Rayner tax advice and were being made "scapegoats".

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer could decide Ms Rayner's fate today. Picture: Getty