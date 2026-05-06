Clifton George, 45 ,is accused of murdering Annabel Rook, 46, during an argument in their Stoke Newington home last year

Annabel Rook, 46, was fatally stabbed in the couple's north London home last year. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Issy Clarke

A judge’s daughter was stabbed to death by her “angry” partner before he triggered a gas explosion at their east London home, a court has heard.

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Clifton George, 45, is accused of murdering Annabel Rook, 46, during an argument at their home in Dumont Road, Stoke Newington, in June 17 2025. The prosecution said on Wednesday the couple's relationship had been crumbling and the confrontation happened after Ms Rook had told George to leave their home. George was witnessed carrying out the stabbing and is accused of then setting out a plan to kill himself and “explode the house”. The prosecution said the incident occurred after an argument between the two escalated into a fatal attack. Read more: Mother killed by ‘grenade’ in Bristol hailed a hero for saving her son - as tributes pour in for ‘lovely, kindest lady’ Read more: Who are the two men charged with murdering paedophile rock star Ian Watkins?

Dumont Road, Stoke Newington. Picture: Google Maps

George has admitted responsibility for her death by pleading guilty to manslaughter, jurors at Snaresbrook Crown Court have been told. However he denies murder. Opening the case on Wednesday, prosecutor William Emlyn Jones KC said George argued with Ms Rook and “In the course of that argument he punched her, he then tried to strangle her, and then he went to the kitchen to get a knife, he came back with the knife and he stabbed her to death.

“He was undoubtedly very angry with her, and we will be at looking at why he was so angry.” The prosecutor added: “He lost his temper, and in his rage… he murdered Annabel.” Ms Rook, the daughter of retired Old Bailey judge Peter Rook, was the co-founder of a London-based social enterprise called MamaSuze, which supports refugee and migrant women with art and drama activities and workshops. Mr Emlyn Jones said Ms Rook had been stabbed 22 times, including through the heart, when her body was discovered after the explosion, while George “was found in the back garden, bleeding heavily and trying to stab himself with a shard of broken glass”. The prosecutor said: “He was asked if there was anyone inside the house, and he said ‘my wife’ – but, he added, she was dead.

Snaresbrook Crown Court heard that the couple had been experiencing problems in their relationship before the attack occurred. Picture: Alamy

“When asked how he knew she was dead, he replied ‘because I killed her’.” Mr Emlyn Jones said Ms Rook had been dead for several hours by the time she was found. In police interview, George said he “lost it” when he found out Ms Rook had “lied to me”. Mr Emlyn Jones told jurors: “I can tell you at the outset that the defendant does not deny that he stabbed his partner to death.

“He admits that he killed her.” The court heard the couple never married but had been living together for just over a decade. The prosecutor said George’s guilty plea to manslaughter has not been accepted, and he continues to be accused of murder. He said jurors will have to determine the reason for the fatal stabbing, including an assessment of their relationship, which was “difficult at times”.

Ms Rook's father was a judge at the Old Bailey. Picture: Getty

Mr Emlyn Jones said: “In the summer of 2025 it had broken down to the extent that they were heading towards a break-up. “Annabel had told the defendant that he had to leave. “The evidence of their relationship in the last few years of Annabel’s life will come in the form of evidence from her family, and from their friends, but also from messages and notes recovered from their telephones, which provide an accurate and contemporaneous record of what was going on as their relationship deteriorated, and how they both felt about it.”

Turning to the details of the explosion, Mr Emlyn Jones said George had opened the valve of a propane gas canister, of the type used for camping and BBQs, in the basement to “try and blow the place up”. A fire investigator worked out after the blast that George “had tried to flick the circuit breaker switches in the basement on and off, but if this was an attempt to cause a spark to ignite the gas, it didn’t work”. He continued: “He had left all the gas rings on and lit on the hob – but that also had not been what ignited the gas hissing out of the canister in the basement. “In the end, the defendant had simply started a fire in the basement, probably with some burning paper which he had likely lit on the kitchen hob and then carried with him into the basement. “It was that fire which then caused the gas from the canister to explode.

“Scorch marks to the defendant’s clothing show that he was facing away from the canister at the moment of the explosion, suggesting that he had set the fire and had turned around to move away from the basement, back towards the kitchen. “The basement, where the explosion was, is directly underneath the living room, where Annabel Rook’s body was lying. “The force of the blast lifted the floorboards, shifted the furniture, and caused significant damage to the property and to the house next door. It also made an almighty bang.” Rhys Sullivan, the couple’s next door neighbour, recalls a “massive boom which felt like a mini-earthquake”, and rushed outside with partner Harriet Cosby to check what had happened.