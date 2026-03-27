This is the moment a furious Michigan judge slammed a woman who lied to him about joining a court call while driving.

But the Woodhaven district judge refused to speak to the defendant after he realised she was behind the wheel while talking to him.

Michael K. McNally was set to speak to Kimberly Carroll via video call regarding a case against her from debt collection company LVNV Funding.

During the hilarious exchange, McNally can be heard telling Carroll: "You cannot be driving ma'am."

Carroll, who according to court filings was alleged to owe $1,921.85, claimed she was in fact the passenger in the car and was been driven to a family emergency while the case was being heard.

After pulling over, the judge asked Carroll what side of the car she was on, to which she responded by saying: "In the left-hand seat."

It was this answer that unravelled her lie, as the judge replied: "How would you be on the left-hand side if you're a passenger in the front seat? Am I missing something?"

Now on the back foot, a flustered Carroll said: "Left hand, right-hand side. I'm sorry, I've been sitting in a room. I didn't know. ”

Court officials then noticed the seatbelt was coming out from the driver’s side.

This infuriated Judge McNally, who then demanded the defendant show him the driver.

Carroll then exited the car and said she needed to ask for permission to show the driver, as the judge questioned: “You think I'm that stupid? "

Having seen enough, Judge McNally said: "I’m going to go ahead and enter a default judgment, our paperwork says … they can’t drive.

He continued: “Judgment [$]1,921.85 … The defendant was not available at the time and then was driving a car and telling the court she was not.”