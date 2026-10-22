This comes over a decade after the 91-year-old actor shared that she had been diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration (AMD)

Dame Judi Dench, 91, revealed she 'can't leave her house alone' due to sight loss. Picture: Samir Hussein/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Judi Dench has revealed that she can no longer perform on stage or in films due to her deteriorating eyesight.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This comes over a decade after the 91-year-old actor shared that she had been diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Dench has struggled with the impact of progressive sight loss since her AMD diagnosis in 2012, and says not only has the condition affected her independence in day-to-day life - it has increasingly impacted her ability to work. “I can’t be on stage. I can’t do a play any more. I can’t do a film any more. I can’t read any more,” the national treasure said. She says she can no longer read or recognise faces, sharing: “I go up to lots of the wrong people and give them an almost hug and say: ‘Oh sorry, didn’t realise." Read more: Dame Judi Dench, 90, reveals she 'can't leave her house alone' due to sight loss Read more: West End Theatre to be renamed in tribute to Dame Judi Dench

Judi Dench is one of Britain’s most celebrated actors with a career spanning over seven decades. Picture: Karwai Tang/Getty

“I can’t see your face at all,” she confessed to Emma Barnett, presenter of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Thursday. This marks a shocking deterioration in the actor’s ability to work. In 2014, Dench said her reduced eyesight made it difficult to read, but she insisted she would continue to as long as she possibly could. In 2023, she revealed that she could no longer see on film sets and depended on her friends to teach her scripts. In 2025, she shared that she could no longer go out alone because she was afraid of walking into things or falling over. Dench also expressed her sadness at no longer being able to see bluebells, sharing: “They said this summer was absolutely sensational with bluebells; I couldn’t see one.”

Judi Dench In 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' At Stratford in 1962. Picture: R. Viner/Getty