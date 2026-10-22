Judi Dench reveals she can no longer perform due to sight loss
This comes over a decade after the 91-year-old actor shared that she had been diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration (AMD)
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Judi Dench has revealed that she can no longer perform on stage or in films due to her deteriorating eyesight.
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This comes over a decade after the 91-year-old actor shared that she had been diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
Dench has struggled with the impact of progressive sight loss since her AMD diagnosis in 2012, and says not only has the condition affected her independence in day-to-day life - it has increasingly impacted her ability to work.
“I can’t be on stage. I can’t do a play any more. I can’t do a film any more. I can’t read any more,” the national treasure said.
She says she can no longer read or recognise faces, sharing: “I go up to lots of the wrong people and give them an almost hug and say: ‘Oh sorry, didn’t realise."
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“I can’t see your face at all,” she confessed to Emma Barnett, presenter of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Thursday.
This marks a shocking deterioration in the actor’s ability to work.
In 2014, Dench said her reduced eyesight made it difficult to read, but she insisted she would continue to as long as she possibly could.
In 2023, she revealed that she could no longer see on film sets and depended on her friends to teach her scripts.
In 2025, she shared that she could no longer go out alone because she was afraid of walking into things or falling over.
Dench also expressed her sadness at no longer being able to see bluebells, sharing: “They said this summer was absolutely sensational with bluebells; I couldn’t see one.”
“But I know what my trees look like, and part of it is in my memory and part of it is about hopefully what I can make out.”
When asked about ageing, Dench said: “There’s nothing to say for it at all. [I] don’t think about it too much.”
Despite enduring the impact of her deteriorating sight, Dench spoke fondly of her love for Shakespeare.
“I am besotted by the sonnets, I just love them,” she said.
It’s the rhythm of it. It’s the rhythm of your heart. It’s the way he’s summed up so simply the way that any of us feel about, well, anything.”
Judi Dench is one of Britain’s most celebrated actors, with a career spanning over seven decades, securing her an Oscar for playing Queen Elizabeth I in Shakespeare in Love, and becoming a household name as James Bond’s boss, M.
Her work on stage included much-loved roles as Juliet, Lady Macbeth and Cleopatra.