The Government will cut the amount of time it takes for judicial reviews to move through the judicial system, Rachel Reeves has announced

The Chancellor is set to announce that judicial review times will be cut so that 'blockers' cannot use the process to frustrate major developments. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The Chancellor is set to announce that judicial review times will be cut so that 'blockers' cannot use the process to frustrate major developments.

The Government will cut the amount of time it takes for judicial reviews to move through the judicial system, Rachel Reeves announced. Judicial reviews allow people who object to planning applications to challenge them through the courts. This has seen communities probe the reasoning behind major projects like the Sizewell C nuclear power station. Critics of the process, including the Government, claim it is used to purposefully frustrate projects, and effectively time them out through the exorbitant costs of leaving them on ice.

Judicial reviews have been used by communities to probe the reasoning behind major projects like the Sizewell C nuclear power station. Picture: Alamy

Under the latest plans to overhaul the planning system, ministers plan to work alongside judges and cut the time it takes for judicial reviews to move through the courts by as much as half a year. Chancellor Ms Reeves said: "The previous government sided with the blockers, who held our economy to ransom for too long, abusing the lengthy judicial review process to delay critical national infrastructure projects and holding back economic growth. "Our planning reforms are set to benefit the economy by up to £7.5 billion over the next 10 years, so whether through reducing the length of the judicial review process, tearing up burdensome regulations, or streamlining planning permissions with AI, we want to go further still by backing the builders, not the blockers, and deliver national renewal by getting Britain building." The Government was keen to point out that while 34 infrastructure projects which have faced judicial review since 2008, only four of those have seen the decision to halt them upheld.