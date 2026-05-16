Actress Julianne Moore says she no longer wants to appear in tragedies due to 'rough' state of the world
Moore, who is receiving Kering’s Women in Motion Award at this year’s festival, is best known for her roles which are often set within tragedy
Actress Julianne Moore has said she no longer wants to appear in in tragedies because of the "rough" state of the world.
Listen to this article
The Oscar-winning actress, 65, revealed at the 79th Cannes Film Festival that acting in a violent or sad film no longer takes her interest.
Speaking about her desired future roles, she said: "I'm less interested in tragedy, I would say.
"I think that particularly now, at a time when things are really rough globally, it's very difficult for me to invest in a story that I think is pretend, where I feel like the depth and the emotion doesn't measure up to what’s happening in the world and I don’t feel like I want to engage in it."
Read more: John Travolta surprised with Cannes award ahead of directorial debut
Read more: Beatles manager Brian Epstein was 'murdered by the US mafia', Kray twins claimed in unearthed interview
Moore added: "I don’t like someone being murdered. I don’t like explosions and guns, I don’t like histrionics.
"I don’t like things that raise the stakes without real feeling underneath – that actually bothers me, that’s just noise. I don’t know how to play it, I don’t want to watch it."
Moore, who is receiving Kering’s Women in Motion Award at this year’s festival, is best known for her roles which are often set within tragedy.
She added: "When you start out, you just do what comes your way. You don’t really have a lot of choices. You’re just like, ‘Great, I have a job, I’ll do it'.
"Then slowly you gain a little more authority... and one of the things that I talk about endlessly, in a way that’s probably boring to a lot of my friends, is point of view. What I’m looking for in stories – where is the point of view?”
"I want to be clear about whose story it is, how it’s being told, and whether or not it’s accurate. I often find that there are places that people will skip that step."