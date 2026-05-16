Moore, who is receiving Kering’s Women in Motion Award at this year’s festival, is best known for her roles which are often set within tragedy

Julianne Moore intends not to appear in don’t want to act in tragedies anymore. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Actress Julianne Moore has said she no longer wants to appear in in tragedies because of the "rough" state of the world.

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The Oscar-winning actress, 65, revealed at the 79th Cannes Film Festival that acting in a violent or sad film no longer takes her interest. Speaking about her desired future roles, she said: "I'm less interested in tragedy, I would say. "I think that particularly now, at a time when things are really rough globally, it's very difficult for me to invest in a story that I think is pretend, where I feel like the depth and the emotion doesn't measure up to what’s happening in the world and I don’t feel like I want to engage in it." Read more: John Travolta surprised with Cannes award ahead of directorial debut Read more: Beatles manager Brian Epstein was 'murdered by the US mafia', Kray twins claimed in unearthed interview

Tom Ford and Julianne Moore. Picture: Alamy