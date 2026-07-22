Workers across the country were forced to take time off or adjust their hours during the week beginning June 22

Last month’s heatwave led to 24 million lost hours of work and cost the UK economy £1.15 billion, research suggests. . Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Last month’s heatwave led to 24 million lost hours of work and cost the UK economy £1.15 billion, research suggests.

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Workers across the country were forced to take time off or adjust their hours during the week beginning June 22, which saw temperatures break the June record. The heatwave marked the second of three to hit western Europe in just three months this year, causing escalating impacts on health, infrastructure, water resources, farming and wildlife. The average reported reduction in hours worked across the last week of June in the UK was 0.47 hours, according to a survey analysis led by the London School of Economics’ Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment and the Euro-Mediterranean Centre on Climate Change (CMCC). Read More: Fresh heatwave to sweep UK as 37C temperatures forecast for August Read More: Warning to small pet owners amid UK heatwave - as RSPCA shares tips on how to keep furry friends cool

The heatwave marked the second of three to hit western Europe in just three months this year, causing escalating impacts on health, infrastructure, water resources, farming and wildlife. Picture: Alamy

For the study published on Thursday, the researchers asked a nationally representative sample of 1,950 British adults about how the heatwave affected working hours, ability to sleep and any changes to their working routine during the week. The team estimated the economic cost of lost output driven by the heatwave based on the workers’ responses about adjustments they had to make. They found that those working in physically demanding jobs that are more highly exposed to heat in sectors such as construction and agriculture reduced their hours by more than those working in low-exposure and physically undemanding jobs such as academia. Findings from the survey also show 3.6% of respondents – equivalent to approximately 1.25 million workers in the population – did not work at all that week because of the heat. This suggests there could have been an additional eight million lost hours – at an estimated cost to the economy of £0.38 billion. Elsewhere, 87% of the respondents reported at least one health-related impact during the week, ranging from disrupted sleep and being more tired at work through to a small number of workers reporting more extreme symptoms including dizziness or fainting and a faster heartbeat. The survey also found that 5% of respondents sought medical attention and around 3% reported an accident or injury at work during that week, with around two-thirds of them feeling it was linked to the weather. Women, those aged under 35 and people with existing health conditions were the groups most likely to report that their health was harmed, the research found.

The team estimated the economic cost of lost output driven by the heatwave based on the workers’ responses about adjustments they had to make. Picture: Alamy