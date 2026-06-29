Scientists warned that the June 2026 heatwave would have been virtually impossible 50 years ago.

June temperature record updated to provisional 37.7C. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The UK set a provisional June temperature record of 37.7C on Friday – even higher than previously thought – as parts of the UK sweltered in a punishing heatwave.

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The Met Office said an update received over the weekend of 37.7C measured at Lingwood in Norfolk, east of Norwich, beats the 37.3C recorded at Santon Downham in Suffolk on Friday, and is a provisional new June temperature record for the UK. It beats the previous June record for the UK of 35.6C dating back to 1976 by more than 2C, which is significant given such records have usually been broken by only a fraction of a degree in the past. Scientists warned on Friday that the June 2026 heatwave would have been virtually impossible 50 years ago, with human-driven climate change fuelling more intense and frequent extreme heat events. The June temperature record that had stood since 1976 was repeatedly broken during last week’s heatwave, as exceptionally hot and humid conditions led the Met Office to issue a rare red warning for extreme heat for some areas – the first time it has issued such a warning for three days in a row. Read more: Could another heatwave be on the way? Temperatures to cool this week but could surge again Read more: Teenage boy becomes seventh to die in open water during UK heatwave after body recovered from reservoir

After verification processes have been followed, it has been confirmed that the provisional record hottest June temperature was set last Friday at Lingwood, Norfolk 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/hYsPGmpzwC — Met Office (@metoffice) June 29, 2026

The heatwave forced schools and nurseries to close and led to record call-outs for ambulances and hospitals declaring critical incidents, train cancellations, court delays and a hosepipe ban in Kent because of soaring water demand. Greater Manchester Police said a body of a teenage boy had been recovered from Clifton Country Park in Swinton, after officers were called to reports of a 15-year-old getting into difficulty in the water on Saturday. While formal identification has yet to take place, specialist officers are supporting the family at this difficult time, the police said. Detective Inspector Dave Ogden from Salford CID said: “Saturday’s incident is truly heartbreaking, and my thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of the young boy who has so tragically lost his life. “While we are satisfied there are no suspicious circumstances, this incident is an incredibly upsetting reminder of the serious risks associated with open water. “We understand people want to make the most of the warm weather, but we would urge everyone to stay safe and avoid entering reservoirs, rivers, canals or ponds. “Please take care and enjoy the weather in a safe way.”

There is no swimming in the ponds which are not officially designated. Picture: Alamy