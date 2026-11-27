Investigators could fail to learn crucial skills without sifting through evidence and learning about criminals’ behaviour themselves, the report found

PSNI police service northern ireland officer in high vis jacket making notes in his notebook filling out crime report. Picture: Radharc Images/Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Rookie police officers should be made to do their own legwork instead of using AI, a new report on the technology has found.

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Investigators could fail to learn crucial skills without sifting through evidence and learning about criminals’ behaviour themselves, the report by London Assembly member Marina Ahmad said. “Officers become experts, in part, by doing much of the work that AI is now lifting off of them, spending hours trawling through evidence, learning the language of drug dealing, or reading patterns of offender behaviour. “If AI absorbs those tasks, newer officers may never develop the underlying skill, which poses a risk to their ability to scrutinise the answers an AI tool gives them in future. “Training should keep newer officers doing some of this work by hand, so they build the judgment they need to spot when a tool gets it wrong,” the report found. Read more: Tates lean on ‘antiquated views of consent’ in extradition fight, say officials Read more: Huw Edwards documentary sparks fury as Channel 4 slammed for 'platforming' convicted paedophile

Criminal case investigation. Police or private detective using computer. Rookie police officers should be made to do their own legwork instead of using AI. Picture: Tero Vesalainen/Alamy

The Metropolitan Police is currently operating under rules that it has written itself and can change at any time, Ms Ahmad said, calling for tighter regulation of the use of AI by police. She said the force is “the most frequent user of the most debated tools”. It was recently at the centre of a debate over use of Palantir products, with the Metropolitan Police Federation, that represents rank and file officers, objecting to the use of the technology to monitor the workforce. There was also a legal battle between the tech giant and the Mayor of London over the awarding of the contract, which has since been settled. And the force has faced questions from civil liberties campaigners over the use of facial recognition technology to find wanted criminals in crowds. “The MPS has built an impressive and substantial body of internal governance around its use of AI and deserves credit for it, yet those rules are largely self-imposed,” Ms Ahmad said.

Police patrol in London - as rookie police officers are warned to do their own legwork instead of using AI. Picture: Marcin Rogozinski/Alamy