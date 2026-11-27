Junior police officers told to 'do their own legwork' instead of relying on AI
Investigators could fail to learn crucial skills without sifting through evidence and learning about criminals’ behaviour themselves, the report found
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Rookie police officers should be made to do their own legwork instead of using AI, a new report on the technology has found.
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Investigators could fail to learn crucial skills without sifting through evidence and learning about criminals’ behaviour themselves, the report by London Assembly member Marina Ahmad said.
“Officers become experts, in part, by doing much of the work that AI is now lifting off of them, spending hours trawling through evidence, learning the language of drug dealing, or reading patterns of offender behaviour.
“If AI absorbs those tasks, newer officers may never develop the underlying skill, which poses a risk to their ability to scrutinise the answers an AI tool gives them in future.
“Training should keep newer officers doing some of this work by hand, so they build the judgment they need to spot when a tool gets it wrong,” the report found.
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The Metropolitan Police is currently operating under rules that it has written itself and can change at any time, Ms Ahmad said, calling for tighter regulation of the use of AI by police.
She said the force is “the most frequent user of the most debated tools”.
It was recently at the centre of a debate over use of Palantir products, with the Metropolitan Police Federation, that represents rank and file officers, objecting to the use of the technology to monitor the workforce.
There was also a legal battle between the tech giant and the Mayor of London over the awarding of the contract, which has since been settled.
And the force has faced questions from civil liberties campaigners over the use of facial recognition technology to find wanted criminals in crowds.
“The MPS has built an impressive and substantial body of internal governance around its use of AI and deserves credit for it, yet those rules are largely self-imposed,” Ms Ahmad said.
“A rule that a force writes for itself is one it can revise, widen or relax at its own discretion.
“Around the force sits a layer of external oversight that is largely advisory: bodies that can scrutinise and recommend, but rarely compel or halt.
“And beneath all of it lies the absence of any legislation specifically governing police use of AI.”
Self-imposed regulations are “not, in reality, a constraint”, and leave police free to set their own rules around who goes on a facial recognition watchlist, where and when cameras are deployed, and how technology may be used, she said.
There is also a risk that hackers could bring police systems grinding to a halt, the report found.
“As policing becomes more dependent on AI systems, the consequences of those systems failing — through ransomware attack, hostile state interference, vendor failure, or deliberate manipulation — become more severe.
“A successful attack on the Met’s AI infrastructure would not merely be an operational inconvenience.
“It could take down systems on which investigative decisions, risk assessments and evidence handling had come to depend.
“Every AI system the Met relies on should have a tested fallback, so officers can keep working if it goes down.
“Security should be checked independently before deployment and regularly afterwards.”
She called for the Government to bring in new laws and an independent regulator to oversee police use of AI.
“Until any legislation manifests, the most intrusive applications of AI in British policing rest on a legal foundation that was never built for them,” she said.