The Bluebuck was hunted to extinction around 1800 during the European colonial settlement of the Cape

Texas company Colossal Biosciences announced on Thursday its researchers were using genetic technology to bring back the bluebuck, the first large African mammal to go extinct in modern history. Picture: Colossal Biosciences/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

The bluebuck is the next animal scientists are attempting to bring back from extinction, a biotech start-up has announced.

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Texas company Colossal Biosciences announced on Thursday its researchers were using genetic technology to bring back the bluebuck, the first large African mammal to go extinct in modern history. The bluebuck, an antelope once native to southern Africa, was known for its unique silvery-blue coat and curved horns. It was hunted to extinction around 1800 during the European colonial settlement of the Cape, just decades after it was first recorded by scientists. The project is part of Colossal’s broader “de-extinction” programme, aiming to revive species such as the dire wolf, the woolly mammoth and the dodo. The bluebuck is the sixth species added to that list and the first focused on antelopes. Read more: Armed police response teams to keep Jewish people safe in London, Met chief reveals Read more: Met chief defends 'extraordinary' Golders Green police response after criticism from Zack Polanski

The bluebuck, an antelope once native to southern Africa, was known for its unique silvery-blue coat and curved horns. Picture: Colossal Biosciences/PA Wire

Colossal’s chief executive Ben Lamm said the project is a “pivotal step” to help “protect entire ecosystems”. Mr Lamm said: “The bluebuck represents a pivotal step forward for Colossal and conservation, marking our first major focus on antelope conservation — one we can now pursue because of major developments with the necessary technologies. “The bluebuck sits within the bovid family, allowing us to extend our mammalian work into a new group of animals with different reproductive biology, size, and gestation timelines. “Every reproductive technology, genome editing protocol, and conservation tool we develop through this effort is designed to scale — directly benefiting the 29 antelope species currently at risk. “By focusing on the bluebuck, we’re not only working to restore a lost species, but also building solutions that can help protect entire ecosystems.” According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, 29 of the world’s 90 antelope species are threatened with extinction, with populations declining in most species. Several, including the addax and dama gazelle, are classified as critically endangered.

A dama gazelle and her calf are seen at the garden of the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality Natural Life Park. Picture: Orhan Cicek/Anadolu via Getty Images