The star's death was confirmed on his social media channels on Monday

Sam Neill in a still from hit movie Jurassic Park. Picture: getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Jurassic Park actor Sir Sam Neill has died at the age of 78, his family has revealed.

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The Northern Ireland-born star's death was confirmed on his social media channels on Monday, after passing away in Sydney, Australia. The actor, who resided in New Zealand, received a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, initially declined it in 2009 before later accepting the honour in 2022. No cause of death has been given, but Neill revealed in April that he was cancer-free after a stage three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma diagnosis.

Sam Neill at the "Apples Never Fall" Premiere in 2024. Picture: Getty

"It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney Australia,” the Instagram read. “Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life. Born in Omagh, Northern Ireland, to an English mother and New Zealand father, Neill first gained attention for his role in the 1977 thriller, Sleeping Dogs. His breakthrough came in 1993’s Jurassic Park, a franchise he later returned to in Jurassic Park III and 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion. Read more: Ann Widdecombe murder suspect seen leaving house with ‘wooden stick’ as neighbours say he ‘lived alone and was rarely seen’ Read more: Heartbreak as Antiques Roadshow star Theo Burrell dies aged just 39

USA. Sam Neill in a scene from the (C)Universal Pictures new film: Jurassic World Dominion (2022). Picture: Alamy

SAM NEILL in JURASSIC PARK 1993 directed by STEVEN SPIELBERG. Picture: Alamy

"The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care. “More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss." The actor is best known for his starring roles in Oscar-winning feature film The Piano and as Dr Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg’s iconic Jurassic Park franchise.

Annette Bening, Sam Neill arrives at Apples Never Fall LA Premiere Red Carpet held at The Academy Museum of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles. Picture: Alamy