Jurassic Park legend Sam Neill dies aged 78 just month after revealing he was cancer-free
The star's death was confirmed on his social media channels on Monday
Jurassic Park actor Sir Sam Neill has died at the age of 78, his family has revealed.
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The Northern Ireland-born star's death was confirmed on his social media channels on Monday, after passing away in Sydney, Australia.
The actor, who resided in New Zealand, received a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, initially declined it in 2009 before later accepting the honour in 2022.
No cause of death has been given, but Neill revealed in April that he was cancer-free after a stage three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma diagnosis.
"It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney Australia,” the Instagram read.
“Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life.
Born in Omagh, Northern Ireland, to an English mother and New Zealand father, Neill first gained attention for his role in the 1977 thriller, Sleeping Dogs.
His breakthrough came in 1993’s Jurassic Park, a franchise he later returned to in Jurassic Park III and 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion.
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"The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care.
“More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss."
The actor is best known for his starring roles in Oscar-winning feature film The Piano and as Dr Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg’s iconic Jurassic Park franchise.
A role that was originally offered to and subsequently turned down by actor Harrison Ford, Neill continued in the role across subsequent releases, including Jurassic Park III and Jurassic World Dominion.
Neill's career spanned all manner of roles, from romantic heroes to darkly charismatic villains.
The star also featured in big screen releases including The Jungle Book, In the Mouth of Madness and Event Horizon.
The New Zealand-based star also starred in Taika Waititi's breakout hit Hunt for the Wilderpeople.
He was among the leading actors battling it out to take over the role of James Bond from Roger Moore, carrying out screen tests in 1986.
He ultimately lost out on the role to Timothy Dalton.
Neill was also widely acclaimed for his role in Jane Campion’s Oscar-winning film, The Piano, as well as Sean Connery thriller The Hunt For Red October.
He also found success on television, playing sadistic, corrupt cop Major Chester Campbell in the first two seasons of Peaky Blinders, with further appearances in The Tudors, The Simpsons and Alcatraz.