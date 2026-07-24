The 59-year-old had been working for Red Bull as their head of global soccer but will return to the dug out after leaving Liverpool in 2024

Jurgen Klopp giving his first press conference as German boss. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Jurgen Klopp has been confirmed as Germany’s new head coach in his first managerial job since leaving Liverpool.

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The 59-year-old has signed a four-year contact and replaces Julian Nagelsmann who resigned after a disappointing World Cup ended with a penalty shoot-out exit to Paraguay in the last 32. Klopp had been in place at Red Bull as their head of global soccer, but was secured by the German Football Association who made a one million euros donation to the company’s Wings for Life foundation. The board also agreed to play three internationals in Leipzig by 2030. Read more: King and Queen emerge from TARDIS to begin Commonwealth Games opening ceremony Read more: King Kev's final ride: Kevin Keegan's custom Harley fetches £35,000 at auction after his death aged 75

Klopp being unveiled. Picture: Getty

Klopp spent nine years at Liverpool after joining in 2015 from Borussia Dortmund, winning the Champions League, Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup and League Cup twice. He left in 2024 after after telling fans in an interview he had been "running out of energy". He then took up the role at Red Bull after a six-month break, stating he had no desire to return to club management. His first game in charge is against the Netherlands in the Nations League next month. He said in his press conference in Frankfurt on Friday: "I'm not doing this job for myself. I'm doing it for you.

Klopp won six trophies in nine years at Liverpool. Picture: Getty