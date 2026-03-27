Salah announced he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp has described Mohamed Salah as one of the greatest Liverpool players of all time. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Jurgen Klopp has described Mohamed Salah as one of the greatest Liverpool players of all time and hailed the Egyptian as a “fantastic ambassador for his country”.

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Salah, 33, who announced on Tuesday that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, has scored 255 goals in 435 appearances for the club, placing him third on their all-time scorers list behind Ian Rush and Roger Hunt. Klopp, back in Liverpool for Saturday’s charity match at Anfield when Liverpool Legends face Borussia Dortmund Legends, said: “He’s right up there. “I cannot compare with others really, only with the people and players I worked together with. “But in my time, and since I’m really following or working for Liverpool, he’s definitely up there with the greatest. “But I don’t have to say that because you read the numbers, you know already there’s something special.” Read more: Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool at end of season after nine years at Anfield Read more: Liverpool legend John Toshack, 77, diagnosed with dementia

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool in action. Picture: Alamy

Salah, who has not said where his future lies, was signed by Klopp from Roma in 2017 during the German’s time in charge of the club. “He is a fantastic ambassador for his country, for the whole region there,” the 58-year-old said. “A great guy, a real competitor, so intense for a manager as well and he knows that we both had our moments together. But we always came together again quickly, because we both wanted the same. We wanted the maximum success for our team.” Salah has won two Premier League titles, the Champions League, an FA Cup and two Carabao Cups with the club and will be aiming to bow out with another trophy. Arne Slot’s side play Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals a week on Saturday and face holders Paris St Germain in the Champions League’s last eight the following Wednesday. “One of the greatest LFC players ever will go this summer. Others did before. Really good ones, you have to say, really good ones. And life goes on, and that’s how it should be,” Klopp said. “I really loved being part of his career and his journey and hope everyone goes with this positive feeling in this last period of the season that everything is still possible.”

Mo Salah Champions League Final. Picture: Alamy