Jurgen Klopp hails Mohamed Salah as one of Liverpool’s all-time greats
Salah announced he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season.
Jurgen Klopp has described Mohamed Salah as one of the greatest Liverpool players of all time and hailed the Egyptian as a “fantastic ambassador for his country”.
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Salah, 33, who announced on Tuesday that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, has scored 255 goals in 435 appearances for the club, placing him third on their all-time scorers list behind Ian Rush and Roger Hunt.
Klopp, back in Liverpool for Saturday’s charity match at Anfield when Liverpool Legends face Borussia Dortmund Legends, said: “He’s right up there.
“I cannot compare with others really, only with the people and players I worked together with.
“But in my time, and since I’m really following or working for Liverpool, he’s definitely up there with the greatest.
“But I don’t have to say that because you read the numbers, you know already there’s something special.”
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Salah, who has not said where his future lies, was signed by Klopp from Roma in 2017 during the German’s time in charge of the club.
“He is a fantastic ambassador for his country, for the whole region there,” the 58-year-old said.
“A great guy, a real competitor, so intense for a manager as well and he knows that we both had our moments together. But we always came together again quickly, because we both wanted the same. We wanted the maximum success for our team.”
Salah has won two Premier League titles, the Champions League, an FA Cup and two Carabao Cups with the club and will be aiming to bow out with another trophy.
Arne Slot’s side play Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals a week on Saturday and face holders Paris St Germain in the Champions League’s last eight the following Wednesday.
“One of the greatest LFC players ever will go this summer. Others did before. Really good ones, you have to say, really good ones. And life goes on, and that’s how it should be,” Klopp said.
“I really loved being part of his career and his journey and hope everyone goes with this positive feeling in this last period of the season that everything is still possible.”
Scotland captain Andy Robertson paid tribute to his Liverpool team-mate Salah after revealing they struck up a friendship upon arriving at Anfield in the summer of 2017.
“If you look back at last season, he pretty much carried us on his back at times on his own,” Robertson said.
“I don’t think there’s any doubt how much of a legend he is at the football club. He’s definitely one of the greatest.”
Klopp, who left the club in the summer of 2024 after his nine-year spell in charge, is back in Liverpool in his role as honorary ambassador of the LFC Foundation.
He will return to the Anfield dugout for Saturday’s sold-out charity game alongside Sir Kenny Dalglish, Rush and John Aldridge.
The likes of Steven Gerrard, Thiago Alcantara, Pepe Reina and Peter Crouch will line up for Liverpool to raise funds for the LFC Foundation and the club’s former players association Forever Reds.
Klopp added: “I’m third assistant to Kenny Dalglish. I heard even John Barnes is there as well, so maybe fourth. I’m more than happy with that role.
“There is a training session and I hope nobody expects me to have organised anything, because I didn’t. I don’t even know the squad, to be honest, but it’s good to be back.
“I’m here for the foundation, that’s all and that’s fantastic.”