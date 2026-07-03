Julian Nagelsmann has stepped down as Germany head coach following a disappointing World Cup campaign, with former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp set for talks about taking over.

Despite being expected to remain in charge of Germany until the end of Euro 2028, Nagelsmann accepted the time was right to depart, asking to be “released from his duties”, with the German Football Association (DFB) confirming it would “now seek talks” with Klopp, who “has already indicated his general willingness to take on the role”.

Former RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich boss Nagelsmann, who was appointed by Germany in September 2023, had also seen his team suffer a quarter-final defeat to Spain in Euro 2024 on home soil.

The four-time world champions crashed out in the last 32 following a shock penalty shootout defeat to Paraguay.

Read More: Germany crash out World Cup on penalties as Paraguay edge dramatic shootout

Nagelsmann said in a statement on the DFB website: “In recent days, following our exit, I have thought a great deal and spoken with trusted people in my personal circle and within the association.

“This decision has not been an easy one for me at all. My primary objective has always been the success of the team. After such a painful disappointment, the team deserves the opportunity for a true new start.

“I would like to thank my coaching team, the staff, and everyone within the association who supported us, and in particular the players, with whom I was able to work in such a trusting manner.

“A special thank you also goes to the fans. You carried us along, you believed in us, you gave us energy, even in difficult periods. It deeply saddens me that we have disappointed you and that we were unable to give you more nights of football at this World Cup. You deserved far more.”

The DFB confirmed assistant coached Benjamin Gluck and Benjamin Hubner would also be leaving their roles.

DFB president Bernd Neuendorf paid tribute to Nagelsman’s professionalism.

“The German Football Association (DFB) would like to expressly thank Julian Nagelsmann for the work he has done since September 2023,” Neuendorf said.

“He personified a high level of commitment and exceptional ambition. Julian Nagelsmann is also an extremely conscientious and sincere person whom we all hold in high regard.”

Former Liverpool boss Klopp, who has been working as a pundit at the World Cup, had been widely linked with taking on the job since Die Mannschaft’s exit.

The DFB said: “Regarding the appointment of a successor, the DFB leadership will now seek talks with Jurgen Klopp, who has already indicated his general willingness to take on the role.”