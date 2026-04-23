A former high school teacher is accused of the murder and sexual abuse of a 13-month-old boy he adopted.

Court artist drawing of Jamie Varley, 36 (left) sits in the dock at Preston Crown Court where he is accused of the murder and sexual assault of 13-month-old Preston Davey in 2023. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The trial of two men accused of the alleged murder and sexual abuse of an adopted baby boy has been stopped and the jury discharged.

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Former high school teacher Jamie Varley, 37, is accused of the murder of 13-month-old Preston Davey, along with 25 other charges relating to his sexual abuse, physical mistreatment and taking of indecent images. His partner, John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, is accused of causing or allowing the death of the child and four other offences including sexual assault and cruelty. Both men deny all charges, between March and July 27 2023. On the fourth day of the trial at Preston Crown Court, the jury of six women and six men were brought into court and discharged from sitting any further and proceedings halted by trial judge Mr Justice Mark Turner. Read more: Voyeur who hid secret cameras in homes to spy on women jailed Read more: Rapist who planned to flee country after attacking woman, 19, in street jailed after manhunt

Preston Davey had been taken into care by Oldham Council shortly after his birth in June 2022 . Picture: Lancashire Police

He told jurors: “I regret to say the reason for the delay in starting today is that circumstances have arisen which make it impossible for this trial to continue now. “I commend the obvious attention and concentration you have exercised over the last few days and you have performed your duty without any sort of criticism of any of you at all. “I am afraid I have been left with no reasonable alternative but to discharge you from this trial. You are not permitted to discuss this case with anyone or post on social media or be in any communication about what happened during your time together, now and forever. “Thank you very much again but with a heavy heart, I discharge you.” The reason for discharging the jury is not reportable.

Preston Davey lived with foster parents until April 2023, when he was adopted by the defendants. Picture: Lancashire Police

Preston had been taken into care by Oldham Council shortly after his birth in June 2022 and lived with foster parents until April 2023, when he was adopted by the defendants, living at their home on Staining Road, Blackpool. Earlier in the trial, which began on Monday, Peter Wright KC, prosecuting, said that in just under four months the child was in the defendants’ care, he had been routinely ill-treated, had indecent images and videos taken of him, had been sexually abused and physically assaulted, suffering 40 traumatic injuries. On July 27 2023, Preston was rushed to Blackpool Victoria Hospital by the defendants, unconscious and in a state of cardiac arrest and died shortly afterwards. Varley told police he had left the child in the bath and minutes later returned to find him drowning, Preston Crown Court heard.

The jury was dismissed on the fourth day of the trial at Preston Crown Court. Picture: Alamy