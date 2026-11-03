Jury in Russell Brand rape and sexual assault trial retires to begin deliberations
The 12 jurors are considering the verdicts on the seven rape and sexual offence charges against Russell Brand
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The jury in Russell Brand's rape and sexual assault trial has begun deliberating the verdicts.
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The former comedian, 51, has been on trial for three weeks at Southwark Crown Court, facing three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one allegation of attempted indecent assault.
The alleged incidents, which Brand denies, are said to have occurred over 10 years between 1999 and 2009.
On Tuesday afternoon, the jury – consisting of eight men and four women – was sent out to consider its verdicts after the judge finished summing up the case.
Mr Justice Bennathan said: “I can only accept a verdict from all 12 of you that is a unanimous verdict.”
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Read more: Living a 'highly promiscuous life is entirely lawful', says Russell Brand's lawyer as court hears closing speeches
The jury were asked to pick up their personal belongings and paperwork before leaving the court to begin deliberations.
Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC previously told the court that Brand saw women as “disposable” entities and they "did not matter to him".
She described the defendant as a “ruthless, calculated and manipulative” predator who raped and groped women to satisfy his sexual appetite.
She alleged he was “obsessed” with sex and treated women as a “means to an end”, and was “child-like in his expectation that his every desire should be met”.
Brand’s defence throughout the trial has been that although he admits to taking advantage of his fame to have sex with women, every sexual encounter was consensual.
Brand's barrister, Ian Winter KC, told jurors that the complainants did not make the “independent decision” to speak out.
In closing remarks on Friday, he also claimed that journalists had “poisoned the well of justice” in Brand’s case by prompting the women to come forward, relating to a Channel 4 Dispatches broadcast.
He also suggested the women were not telling the truth because none of them came forward during the 2016 MeToo movement.
He added that none of the complainants made a police report at the time, and that "ordinary people do report this sort of thing".
Mr Winter said this delay in reporting makes it “more difficult for anyone to reach conclusions”.
Brand is accused of raping a woman in a hotel room after she attended the 1999 Labour Party Conference and trying to indecently assault an MTV worker by pulling her into a toilet in 2001.
He is accused of forcing himself on another MTV worker in a Soho bar toilet during a party in 2004, kissing and groping a radio worker in 2005 in a corridor, and raping a 21-year-old fan he met after a stand-up comedy set at the Hammersmith Apollo in 2009.
Brand is also alleged to have thrust his head into a female Channel 4 worker’s lap in 2009 when she had been forced to give him a massage.
In her closing speech, Ms Karmy-Jones KC said Brand liked to exercise “control” over the women, and felt “disdain” towards them as he pursued his goal of sleeping with 5,000 women.
She said women were “disposable” and a “means to an end” to the television personality.
During his evidence, Brand said consent during sex is “fundamental” and suggested to him it is “more important that the sex itself”.
He denied having a “goal” to sleep with 5,000 women and while he admitted he was “obsessed” with sex in his younger years, he denied the extent of the impact on his life.
When the individual claims were put to him, and he was asked if he had raped and sexually assaulted the women, Brand repeatedly said the word “no”.
The trial continues...