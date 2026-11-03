The 12 jurors are considering the verdicts on the seven rape and sexual offence charges against Russell Brand

Russell Brand leaves Southwark Crown Court with his wife, Laura Gallacher on Tuesday. Picture: Ian Humphreys/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

The jury in Russell Brand's rape and sexual assault trial has begun deliberating the verdicts.

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Russell Brand and his wife Laura Brand leaving Southwark Crown Court in London, England. UK. Monday 2nd November 2026. Picture: Bang Media International/Alamy

The jury were asked to pick up their personal belongings and paperwork before leaving the court to begin deliberations. Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC previously told the court that Brand saw women as “disposable” entities and they "did not matter to him". She described the defendant as a “ruthless, calculated and manipulative” predator who raped and groped women to satisfy his sexual appetite. She alleged he was “obsessed” with sex and treated women as a “means to an end”, and was “child-like in his expectation that his every desire should be met”.

Russell Brand leaves Southwark Crown Court, in London, Tuesday, Feb. 24. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Brand’s defence throughout the trial has been that although he admits to taking advantage of his fame to have sex with women, every sexual encounter was consensual. Brand's barrister, Ian Winter KC, told jurors that the complainants did not make the “independent decision” to speak out. In closing remarks on Friday, he also claimed that journalists had “poisoned the well of justice” in Brand’s case by prompting the women to come forward, relating to a Channel 4 Dispatches broadcast. He also suggested the women were not telling the truth because none of them came forward during the 2016 MeToo movement.