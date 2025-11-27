The former Head of the Criminal Bar Association has warned that Government plans to scrap jury trials for all but the most serious offences would strip thousands of people of a “basic right”.

Speaking exclusively to LBC, Mary Prior KC says Justice Secretary David Lammy is abandoning principles he once championed.

She added she's “deeply concerned” by proposals that would see only rape, murder, manslaughter and certain “public interest” cases heard by a jury, with all other trials decided by a judge alone.

It follows a leaked memo from Mr Lammy, which argues there is “no right” to a jury trial in the UK, despite a record Crown Court backlog of 78,000 cases.

Mary Prior questioned why the Justice Secretary had reversed long-held positions on the importance of juries.

“David Lammy has said again and again how vital it is to be tried by 12 members of your own community,” she told LBC.

“He’s been absolutely clear that research shows juries are not racist or unfair; they look at the facts.

"Most people are proud to sit on a jury. So why has he changed his mind?”

Prior accused the government of ignoring simpler solutions: “The answer is to open every courtroom in England and Wales every day. That would cost millions, not billions. Independent reviews have said the same thing…again and again.”

Ms Prior warned that judge-only trials could have serious consequences: “Judges would have to publish reasons for their verdicts. I’m actually concerned judges might be threatened, or have their names circulated publicly if people disagree,” she said.

Read more: Jury trials could be scrapped except for serious crimes in bid to ease courts backlog

Read more: Body of missing pensioner found in suspected murder-suicide of father by son