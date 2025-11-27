Top criminal barrister accuses David Lammy of ‘massive U-turn’ over plans to scrap most jury trials
The former Head of the Criminal Bar Association has warned that Government plans to scrap jury trials for all but the most serious offences would strip thousands of people of a “basic right”.
Speaking exclusively to LBC, Mary Prior KC says Justice Secretary David Lammy is abandoning principles he once championed.
She added she's “deeply concerned” by proposals that would see only rape, murder, manslaughter and certain “public interest” cases heard by a jury, with all other trials decided by a judge alone.
It follows a leaked memo from Mr Lammy, which argues there is “no right” to a jury trial in the UK, despite a record Crown Court backlog of 78,000 cases.
Mary Prior questioned why the Justice Secretary had reversed long-held positions on the importance of juries.
“David Lammy has said again and again how vital it is to be tried by 12 members of your own community,” she told LBC.
“He’s been absolutely clear that research shows juries are not racist or unfair; they look at the facts.
"Most people are proud to sit on a jury. So why has he changed his mind?”
Prior accused the government of ignoring simpler solutions: “The answer is to open every courtroom in England and Wales every day. That would cost millions, not billions. Independent reviews have said the same thing…again and again.”
Ms Prior warned that judge-only trials could have serious consequences: “Judges would have to publish reasons for their verdicts. I’m actually concerned judges might be threatened, or have their names circulated publicly if people disagree,” she said.
“And we’ve never tried this system in this country, we don’t know whether it leads to miscarriages of justice.
”She also criticised ministers for dropping Sir Brian Leveson’s proposal for a judge sitting with two magistrates.
“There aren’t enough magistrates, so instead of taking proper time, they want to rush this through.
”Prior said the government has offered “no plan at all” for victims or defendants while the reforms are being developed.
“These proposals won’t be in place until 2029. So, what happens until then? The backlog is getting bigger and bigger,” she said.
She added that small, targeted investment could cut trial length by at least 20%.
“If the Government fixed court buildings, made sure prisoners are produced on time, and ensured there are enough barristers and solicitors, the system would already be more efficient.”
Downing Street insists jury trials will remain a “cornerstone” for the most serious offences and that no final decisions have been made.
But Ms Prior warned the proposals could still be extended in future. “Yes, murder and rape cases will keep a jury, for now. But the reality is that thousands of people will lose that right.
And that could change again at any moment.”Her intervention adds to growing opposition from legal groups and across the political spectrum, who argue the plans risk undermining fairness and public confidence in the justice system.