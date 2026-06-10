MPs are “not convinced” magistrates’ courts will be able to cope with a potential increase in cases resulting from the Government’s court reforms, a report has warned.

The Justice Committee report said it was “unrealistic” to propose 7,000 magistrates can be recruited in three years to reach a target of 21,000 by 2029, adding that previous recruitment campaigns have “fallen far short”.

Ahead of the Courts and Tribunals Bill returning to the Commons, the report recommended the Government put forward a plan to “significantly increase the number of salaried district judges in the magistrates’ court”.

The report said retention remains a “persistent challenge” and there is a “chronic shortage” of suitably qualified legal advisers.

It added that the Government must ensure the pay of legal advisers is “matched with comparable legal roles in the public sector”.

Planned reforms in the Courts and Tribunals Bill include the removal of a defendant’s right to elect a crown court trial, expanding magistrates’ sentencing powers, reforming the appeals process and introducing judge-only trials in crown courts.

In the Justice Committee report, MPs wrote: “The decline in the number of magistrates and legal advisers is part of a long-term trend which we do not believe can be reversed simply because the Government has decided that allocating more cases to the magistrates’ court is the preferred solution to the crisis in the crown court.”

Read More: We need to reform jury service - not just trials

Read More: Scrapping jury trials could ‘undermine justice’ for victims of violence against women and girls, charities warn