Soon after entering Downing Street, the Prime Minister expressed doubts about his predecessor’s plan to cut nearly half of all jury trials, saying his “instinct” was to keep juries at the heart of justice.

After months of speculation, the Justice Secretary Alex Norris translated this into a series of concrete changes to the Courts and Tribunal Bill, which MPs will debate this week.

Norris confirmed the government will drop plans to introduce judge-only trials in nearly all cases likely to result in prison sentences of up to three years.

This is the right move. These offences - ranging from burglary to sexual assault - are in no way minor. Judgment by a jury of 12 diverse peers is the fairest and most trusted way to decide cases with life-changing consequences.

But welcome as this is, the government still intends to cut thousands of jury trials by the back door - via the magistrates’ courts.

In keeping with Starmer’s original proposals, magistrates’ sentencing powers will increase from 12 to 18 months, with a potential further rise to 24.

Defendants will also lose the right to choose a jury trial for “either way” offences that could previously have been heard in either the magistrates’ courts or the Crown Court. That decision will instead be made by magistrates. According to government estimates, these plans would jointly reroute 5,500 jury trials to jury-less magistrates’ courts.

Important questions remain about magistrates’ capacity to absorb this unprecedented burden - and whether they are equipped to take on these more serious cases.

The magistrates’ system is already buckling under its own record 380,000 case backlog – currently growing faster than that in the Crown Court.

Half of magistrates’ cases now take around six months or longer to come to trial, according to the Institute for Government. Adding thousands of more complex, multi-day jury trials will stretch the system to new limits – and perhaps beyond.

Meeting this challenge will require a major staffing boost, but recruitment efforts are already behind targets, with the number of magistrates currently 46% below 2010/11 figures.

The Ministry of Justice insists it is on track, having just launched a £4m hiring campaign. But if it falls short, there is a real danger that the magistrates’ backlog will keep growing, eventually mirroring the severe delays seen in the Crown Court.

Beyond capacity concerns, there are reasons to worry that the standard of trials in the magistrates’ courts will be lower, opening the door to more miscarriages of justice. This is compounded by the lack of an automatic appeal to the Crown Court, if and when magistrates do get it wrong.

Volunteer magistrates give up their time freely to perform an important public service. The justice system couldn’t function without them. But before starting the role, they receive just ten days of preparatory training. And to keep their position, they need only sit 13 days a year. The magistracy also remains largely older, white and over 90% come from white-collar careers.

How can cases that previously required a judge (with at least 15 years’ experience as a lawyer under their belt) and 12 jurors be safely passed to two or three people with two weeks’ training to decide? Even with the support of a legal advisor, the magistrates will be responsible for decision-making and applying the law to the facts.

Until November 2024, magistrates’ sentencing powers were capped at six months, limiting them to low-level offences. The Starmer government doubled this to a year. Now, the figure is set to double again. Soon, they could be expected to preside over far more serious, complex and longer trials, delivering verdicts with life-altering consequences.

Free legal support is also much harder to access in the magistrates’ courts than the Crown Court, because the threshold to disqualify you is set below the national minimum wage. As a result, one in four defendants appear without a lawyer. Without expert legal advice, they navigate proceedings alone and cross-examine witnesses, including victims.

Fixing our broken justice system requires investment and capacity building, not shifting backlogs from one creaking part to another. True solutions to delays lie in maximising court sitting days and fixing crumbling courts. Longer term, preventing crime before it happens through investment in vital services including mental healthcare and youth clubs, along with far stronger rehabilitation to prevent reoffending, is needed.

The government deserves credit for recognising the importance of our ancient right to trial by jury. But if juries are to remain at the heart of our justice system, ministers should reconsider quietly removing thousands of cases from their reach. The answer to the courts crisis is not fewer jury trials, but a justice system in which we can all have confidence.

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Fiona Rutherford is Chief Executive of JUSTICE.

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