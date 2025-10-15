Picture: Evan Zimmerman

By Johnny Jenkins

I thought everybody knew about Live Aid - it’s the story of an enormous fundraising effort for famine in Ethiopia.

But the man sitting next to me at the theatre had never heard of the concert. I suppose he should be forgiven - we’re now 40 years on. So here’s a (very) brief history for the Generation Z among us: popstar Bob Geldof (grumpy and swears a lot) learns about the famine through a television news report. He wants to do something to help. He makes a Christmas record - feed the world, there won’t be snow in Africa and so on. Then he visits children affected by the famine and realises he needs to do more to help.

Picture: Evan Zimmerman

Geldof joins forces with promoter Harvey Goldsmith (they disagree over most things) and puts on the greatest two concerts (one in London, one in Philadelphia) of all time: Live Aid, which is broadcast to over a billion people around the world. The show tells this story in a pacy and energetic way. The music is brilliant, performed by an ensemble made up of performers who mostly weren’t alive at the time of the gig in 1985. A show with such excellent songs would struggle to go wrong. You’ll know every tune, love most of them and come away singing songs you haven’t heard in years.

Picture: Evan Zimmerman