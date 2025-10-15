Just for One Day - The Live Aid Musical review: The iconic fundraising effort lives on
I thought everybody knew about Live Aid - it’s the story of an enormous fundraising effort for famine in Ethiopia.
Listen to this article
But the man sitting next to me at the theatre had never heard of the concert.
I suppose he should be forgiven - we’re now 40 years on.
So here’s a (very) brief history for the Generation Z among us: popstar Bob Geldof (grumpy and swears a lot) learns about the famine through a television news report.
He wants to do something to help. He makes a Christmas record - feed the world, there won’t be snow in Africa and so on. Then he visits children affected by the famine and realises he needs to do more to help.
Geldof joins forces with promoter Harvey Goldsmith (they disagree over most things) and puts on the greatest two concerts (one in London, one in Philadelphia) of all time: Live Aid, which is broadcast to over a billion people around the world.
The show tells this story in a pacy and energetic way. The music is brilliant, performed by an ensemble made up of performers who mostly weren’t alive at the time of the gig in 1985.
A show with such excellent songs would struggle to go wrong. You’ll know every tune, love most of them and come away singing songs you haven’t heard in years.
Bob Geldof, played by Craig Els, is particularly impressive.
It’s remarkable that Geldof has endorsed this performance, given how raw it feels.
The script is corny at times - namely the 6/10 Margaret Thatcher impression - but still remains entertaining.
It’s a warm and nostalgic show. Despite some heavy content, it feels pretty gentle. The show moves along quickly - it managed to hold my attention throughout.
And it’s still raising money for good causes - the West End show has donated over £1 million to charity already.
Forty years on, the story of Live Aid still resonates. You’d struggle to not enjoy this family-friendly show.
Just for One Day - The Live Aid Musical is at the Shaftesbury Theatre until February 2026.