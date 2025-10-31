Three Just Stop Oil activists who covered Stonehenge with orange powder have been cleared of criminal damage.

The three culprits denied charges of damaging an ancient protected monument and causing a public nuisance.

They admitted taking part in the protest and said in their defence they had a "reasonable excuse" - their right to freedom of speech and freedom to protest under Articles 10 and 11 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Mr Watson had bought the equipment and drove his accomplices to Stonehenge that morning.

Mr Naidu and Ms Lynch were accused of using two colour blasters with cornflour, talc and an orange dye inside to spray the iconic site.

Rajan Naidu, 74, Niamh Lynch, 23, a student from Oxford, and Luke Watson, 36, committed the attack just a day before last year's Summer Solstice.

The trio were acquitted on Friday after a 10-day trial at Salisbury Crown Court.

It comes just days after two Just Stop Oil activists who sought to spray orange paint on Taylor Swift's private jet were spared jail.

Jennifer Kowalski, 29, and Cole Macdonald, 23, had been targeting the pop star's jet at Stansted Airport in Essex but the two planes they sprayed on June 20 last year belonged to an insurance firm and an investment group.

Following the Stonehenge attack last year, Just Stop Oil said it wants "the incoming UK government commit to working with other governments to agree an equitable plan to end the extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030."

A spokesperson for the group said at the time: A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said: “The UK’s government in waiting has committed to enacting Just Stop Oil’s original demand of ‘no new oil and gas’.

"However, we all know this is not enough. Continuing to burn coal, oil and gas will result in the death of millions.

"We have to come together to defend humanity or we risk everything. That’s why Just Stop Oil is demanding that our next government sign up to a legally binding treaty to phase out fossil fuels by 2030."

Protester Niamh Lynch, 21, a student from Oxford, said: “Stonehenge at solstice is all about celebrating the natural world – but look at the state it’s in! We all have a right to live a life free from suffering, but continued burning of oil, coal and gas is leading to death and suffering on an unparalleled scale.

“It’s time for us to think about what our civilisation will leave behind – what is our legacy?"Standing inert for generations works well for stones – not climate policy.”Summer solstice is celebrated by thousands of pagans across the world."