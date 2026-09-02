Just Stop Oil protest outside Parliament during Burnham’s first PMQs
Andy Burnham has pledged to “meet the climate challenge” as he confirmed he would attend the annual UN climate summit in November.
Just Stop Oil brought traffic to a halt outside Parliament during Andy Burnham's first Prime Minister's Questions today.
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Around 30 protesters sat or lay in the road by Parliament Square, Westminster, in central London on Wednesday afternoon to send a message to the new Prime Minister.
The action saw buses taken out of service and parked in the street while police vans blocked the road as officers descended on the scene shortly after midday and arrested some of the protesters.
Other demonstrators supported from the sidelines, leaning over metal barriers as they held up placards reading “no gas, no oil”; “for national security’s sake, just stop oil”; and “for kids’ sake, just stop oil”.
Group spokesman Cameron Ford said the disruption was timed to coincide with Mr Burnham’s first PMQs as he was “deciding whether to have more oil and gas projects” and they were sending a message that “Just Stop Oil is back”.
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He said: “We’re saying: stop putting fuel on the fire.
“We’ve all experienced crazy heat this summer and we don’t want it to get worse, so stop adding to the problem.”
Asked for his view on comments made by Reform’s Richard Tice last month as he urged people to “enjoy” the warm weather and be less “doom and gloom”, suggesting English sparkling wine production could benefit from the heat so the UK can “take on the French”, Mr Ford said farmers were among the protesters taking part in the action.
“They are really struggling; fields are getting set on fire, crops are just dying."
“Tell Richard Tice to just do one,” he added.
Mr Ford was also critical of the Government’s text alert warning about wild fires and not to use disposable barbecues, claiming it was “performative” and “makes me feel like there’s no hope for this lot, actually (the current Government)”.
The Metropolitan Police said: “Officers are currently on scene and continue to engage with a group of people, believed to be Just Stop Oil supporters.
“Specialist officers have been deployed, and some members of the group have been removed from the road.
“We are working closely with partners including TfL to reduce disruption in the area for Londoners.”
Mr Burnham has pledged to “meet the climate challenge” as he confirmed he would attend the annual UN climate summit in November.
Addressing MPs for the first time as Prime Minister, Mr Burnham said he would attend the Cop 31 meeting in Antalya, on Turkey’s southern coast, as his predecessors had done.
Pointing to last week’s devastating floods in Nepal, he told MPs: “This is what the climate crisis looks like.
“We have just ourselves experienced what is likely to have been the hottest summer on record.
“This Government will meet the climate challenge, and I can confirm to the House that I will attend Cop 31 in Turkey in November.”
His commitment to attend Cop 31 came only a few hours after provisional figures from the Met Office suggested 2026 was the UK’s hottest summer since records began.