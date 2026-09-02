Andy Burnham has pledged to “meet the climate challenge” as he confirmed he would attend the annual UN climate summit in November.

Just Stop Oil protesters brought Parliament to a standstill. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Just Stop Oil brought traffic to a halt outside Parliament during Andy Burnham's first Prime Minister's Questions today.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Around 30 protesters sat or lay in the road by Parliament Square, Westminster, in central London on Wednesday afternoon to send a message to the new Prime Minister. The action saw buses taken out of service and parked in the street while police vans blocked the road as officers descended on the scene shortly after midday and arrested some of the protesters. Other demonstrators supported from the sidelines, leaning over metal barriers as they held up placards reading “no gas, no oil”; “for national security’s sake, just stop oil”; and “for kids’ sake, just stop oil”. Group spokesman Cameron Ford said the disruption was timed to coincide with Mr Burnham’s first PMQs as he was “deciding whether to have more oil and gas projects” and they were sending a message that “Just Stop Oil is back”. Read more: Andy Burnham doesn't rule out Budget tax rises and refuses to say how he will tackle soaring debt at first PMQs Read more: Burnham vows to reform 'unfair' leasehold system impacting millions of homeowners

Just Stop Oil block Parliament Square. Picture: Alamy

Just Stop Oil protesters brought outside Parliament. Picture: Alamy

He said: “We’re saying: stop putting fuel on the fire. “We’ve all experienced crazy heat this summer and we don’t want it to get worse, so stop adding to the problem.” Asked for his view on comments made by Reform’s Richard Tice last month as he urged people to “enjoy” the warm weather and be less “doom and gloom”, suggesting English sparkling wine production could benefit from the heat so the UK can “take on the French”, Mr Ford said farmers were among the protesters taking part in the action. “They are really struggling; fields are getting set on fire, crops are just dying." “Tell Richard Tice to just do one,” he added.

Climate activists from Just Stop Oil block the road outside the Houses of Parliament. Picture: Alamy

Police arrest a protester from environmental action group Just Stop Oil. Picture: Alamy

Just Stop Oil activists are removed and detained by police. Picture: Alamy