Two Just Stop Oil protesters have been found guilty of criminal damage after they poured orange liquid latex over a dummy robot at a Tesla store in west London.

Nigel Fleming, 64, and Catherine Nash, 75, caused £21.78 of criminal damage after pouring the liquid over a mannequin Optimus robot at the Westfield Tesla store in Shepherd’s Bush on March 12. They walked into the shop at about 10.15am, untied a banner, made political statements about Tesla owner Elon Musk, and stood around before the police arrived, London’s Westminster Magistrates Court heard. District judge Louisa Cieciora imposed a month-long conditional discharge on each of the climate activists after finding them guilty after a trial on Wednesday. Fleming, of Worcester Crescent, London, a retired tax adviser who coaches chess on Thursdays, and Nash, a retired teacher of Castle Green Close, Kendal, Cumbria, will have to split the compensation costs of £21.78 and each will have to pay a £26 victim surcharge. Read more: Just Stop Oil activist ‘hoped jet paint stunt would get Taylor Swift to speak out on climate’ Read more: At least 1,147 died from climate-driven heat in UK this summer, scientists find

The shop was shut for 45 minutes and reopened without the humanoid model Tesla Bot, which had to be cleaned. In evidence Fleming said they had been careful about choosing the target, preparing the liquid and limiting the possible impact, which is why they were surprised when an earlier charge put the potential damage caused at £2,696.40. This was amended to £21.78 before Wednesday’s trial and covers the cost of having to clean the Tesla Optimus robot mannequin. The judge told the defendants, who represented themselves in court, that despite the care they took in choosing their target they had still caused damage to private property.

