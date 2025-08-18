The US Department of Justice will begin releasing Congress records related to Jeffrey Epstein to the House Oversight Committee on Friday, according to a lawmaker.

These records are being provided to Congress even though the Justice Department concluded in July that no additional Epstein-related information needed to be disclosed.

“I appreciate the Trump Administration’s commitment to transparency and efforts to provide the American people with information about this matter."

“There are many records in DOJ’s custody, and it will take the Department time to produce all the records and ensure the identification of victims and any child sexual abuse material are redacted,” Comer said in a statement.

It comes after Chairman James Comer issued subpoenas demanding documents on Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, the 2007 Florida non-prosecution agreement, and communications involving the Biden administration.

"This systematic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list.’ There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties," the FBI said in a memo after a joint investigation with the Department of Justice.

However, the Trump administration came under fire for taking the stance that there was no further evidence regarding Epstein's clients to share with the public and confirming that he did die by suicide in 2019.

“They’re fleeing our work, our job and sending us back home because they don’t want to vote to release these files. This is something that they ran on. This is something that they talked about: the importance of transparency, holding pedophiles accountable,” said Rep. Summer Lee, the Pennsylvania Democrat who pushed for the subpoena.

On August 5, Comer also subpoenaed high-profile figures including former President Bill Clinton for testimony over allegations they shared a 'close relationship'.

Clinton has never been accused of wrongdoing by any of the women who say Epstein abused them.

Other individuals subpoenaed include Merrick Garland, William Barr, Jeff Sessions, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder and Alberto Gonzales, who are all former attorney generals from the previous three presidential administrations.

The House Committee on Oversight also passed a motion to subpoena Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's girlfriend who is currently serving time in prison for sexual offences.

Earlier this month, Maxwell was interviewed by US government lawyers bout more than 100 people, including one who has been referred to as a "high-profile public figure" whose link to Epstein was flagged as being concerning even before the sex offender took his own life in 2019.

Two others are also said to have spent lengthy periods of time at Epstein's different homes, including his private island in the Caribbean and his Manhattan townhouse.

The names were discussed during interviews Maxwell had with Deputy US Attorney General, Todd Blanche.

The interviews were focused on UK associates of Epstein and Maxwell during the 1990s and early 2000s and occurred in late July in Tallahassee.