US Attorney General Todd Blanche said that the Justice Department has not yet concluded whether Alice Huang, the Chinese businesswoman who had an affair with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, was a Chinese spy.

Blanche said at a press conference that "of course" the FBI was investigating reports that Alice Huang was working for the Chinese government.

US President Donald Trump, asked in an interview released later on Thursday whether Huang should have resigned, reiterated that it was not yet determined whether Alice Huang was a spy.

"The big thing is, was the woman a spy? And I don't know if that's been determined yet. But if the woman was a spy, yes. If the woman was not a spy, perhaps it would be different," Trump told the "Straight Shooter" podcast, adding that he spoke to Jensen Huang on Wednesday.

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