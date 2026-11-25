Sterling avoided jail on Wednesday after admitting dangerously driving his Lamborghini while inhaling from a balloon on a motorway

Sterling avoided jail after admitting dangerously driving his Lamborghini while inhaling from a balloon on a motorway. Picture: Getty/Gov UK

By Helen Hoddinott

Justice minister Jake Richards has told LBC he hopes Raheem Sterling can rebuild his football career after the former England winger received a suspended prison sentence for dangerous driving while inhaling nitrous oxide.

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Richards defended the court’s decision as a matter of judicial independence, saying the 31-year-old will face “tough conditions” and must comply with them. "I don't really comment on individual cases," he told LBC. "It's judicial decision-making, as you'd expect when it comes to sentencing any criminal case. And look, I hope that Raheem Sterling can get his career back on track because he was a great footballer and I enjoyed watching him play." Pressed on what message that sends about someone taking drugs behind the wheel, Richards said: “He was given, as far as I understand, an 18-month custodial sentence, albeit suspended for a period of time.” Read more: Footballer Raheem Sterling avoids jail after dangerous driving conviction Read more: What now for Raheem Sterling? Footballer avoids jail after dangerous driving

"There'll be tough conditions as part of that process and he'll have to comply with them," he added. "And look, the judge made the decision. I don't know all the facts of the case, but I believe in judicial independence and so I respect the decision of the court." Earlier, Sterling avoided jail after admitting dangerously driving his Lamborghini while inhaling from a balloon on a motorway during rush hour before crashing into a metal gate. The former England star gave no reaction as he was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court for dangerous driving and possessing nitrous oxide on May 28.