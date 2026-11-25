Justice minister says he hopes Raheem Sterling can 'get his career back on track' after suspended sentence for dangerous driving
Sterling avoided jail on Wednesday after admitting dangerously driving his Lamborghini while inhaling from a balloon on a motorway
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Justice minister Jake Richards has told LBC he hopes Raheem Sterling can rebuild his football career after the former England winger received a suspended prison sentence for dangerous driving while inhaling nitrous oxide.
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Richards defended the court’s decision as a matter of judicial independence, saying the 31-year-old will face “tough conditions” and must comply with them.
"I don't really comment on individual cases," he told LBC.
"It's judicial decision-making, as you'd expect when it comes to sentencing any criminal case. And look, I hope that Raheem Sterling can get his career back on track because he was a great footballer and I enjoyed watching him play."
Pressed on what message that sends about someone taking drugs behind the wheel, Richards said: “He was given, as far as I understand, an 18-month custodial sentence, albeit suspended for a period of time.”
Read more: Footballer Raheem Sterling avoids jail after dangerous driving conviction
Read more: What now for Raheem Sterling? Footballer avoids jail after dangerous driving
"There'll be tough conditions as part of that process and he'll have to comply with them," he added.
"And look, the judge made the decision. I don't know all the facts of the case, but I believe in judicial independence and so I respect the decision of the court."
Earlier, Sterling avoided jail after admitting dangerously driving his Lamborghini while inhaling from a balloon on a motorway during rush hour before crashing into a metal gate.
The former England star gave no reaction as he was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court for dangerous driving and possessing nitrous oxide on May 28.
He was also ordered to complete 100 hours unpaid work and was banned from driving for 24 months.
District Judge Kirsty Allman told the star she accepted nitrous oxide became a “maladaptive coping mechanism during a difficult period in your career” and acknowledged he had engaged with addiction services.
A driver who called police said he was “shocked” by what he saw, and another said she had “genuine concerns the driver might kill someone”, a court previously heard.
Police bodyworn footage of Sterling’s arrest at 9.15am shows him in the crashed car with two canisters on his lap as the officer tells him: “You can put that down mate.”
Sterling pleaded guilty in September to driving a Lamborghini Urus dangerously on the M25, the M3, the A327 and Minley Road in Surrey.
He also admitted possession of six nitrous oxide canisters for wrongful inhalation, a class C drug, and failing to provide a specimen.