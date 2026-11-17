Justice Secretary Alex Norris responded to an LBC investigation into the early release scheme which revealed high rates of reoffending. Picture: Karl Black/Alamy

By Fraser Knight and Freddie Hall

The justice secretary has refused to apologise after LBC revealed that victims of violent attacks and domestic abuse are being forced to relocate over fears for their safety caused by the early release of prisoners.

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The justice secretary has now confirmed that the data on national reoffending rates from the early release scheme won’t be available until early 2027. Last week saw the latest stage of the early release scheme, with around 650 offenders leaving jail after serving just a third of their sentence, to free up space in overcrowded cells. The next phase, which will include some more serious offenders, will take place in December. During the summit in London, Alex Norris was also asked about the reports, revealed by LBC, of victims of violent attacks and domestic abuse moving hundreds of miles across the country to relocate over fears they’re not being protected from early release prisoners.

People leaving HMP Durham in north east England. ]. Picture: PA Images/Alamy