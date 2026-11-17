'I won't apologise for recalling prisoners': Justice Secretary responds to LBC early release investigation
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The justice secretary has refused to apologise after LBC revealed that victims of violent attacks and domestic abuse are being forced to relocate over fears for their safety caused by the early release of prisoners.
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Speaking at the annual police chiefs and Police and Crime Commissioners summit in London, Alex Norris said he would not "apologise for recall".
He added that "if individuals who are out of licence do not follow their conditions, then that’s what has to happen".
Earlier this month, LBC revealed that in Greater Manchester more than a fifth of the people released early in October have already reoffended.
Read more: Charles Bronson, one of UK’s longest-serving inmates, again refused release
Read more: Hundreds more prisoners walk free from jail in latest phase of early release scheme
The justice secretary has now confirmed that the data on national reoffending rates from the early release scheme won’t be available until early 2027.
Last week saw the latest stage of the early release scheme, with around 650 offenders leaving jail after serving just a third of their sentence, to free up space in overcrowded cells.
The next phase, which will include some more serious offenders, will take place in December.
During the summit in London, Alex Norris was also asked about the reports, revealed by LBC, of victims of violent attacks and domestic abuse moving hundreds of miles across the country to relocate over fears they’re not being protected from early release prisoners.
He admitted that the government would "have liked to have gone further" by exempting perpetrators of violence against women and girls from the scheme but said the "strongest possible controls" are in place to give victims “the best confidence they could have.”
As well as victims, the early release scheme has had a considerable impact on policing resources.
Last month, the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police told LBC he had concerns about the ability of his force to manage an increased number of offenders in the community.
He revealed on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that the Met are dealing with over 100 electronic tag breaches a day in London.
Justice Secretary Alex Norris addressed that extra pressure on forces, telling policing leaders "I recognise the fantastic effort by the policing family. I'm very grateful for that."